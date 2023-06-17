COACH OF THE YEAR

Tina Deese, Lee-Scott

HITTER OF THE YEAR

Gerritt Griggs, Central-Phenix City

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Brandy Phillips, Beulah

Allie Roberts

Sr., Auburn High

First base With an 18-4 record, Roberts worked a 2.12 era from the circle and averaged 7.6 strikeouts per seven innings pitched. She finished with 137 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched. at the plate, she had 34 hits and 31 RBIS, including eight doubles, eight home runs and a 0.327 batting average.

Ally Supan

So., Central-Phenix City

Pitcher utility Supan was a do-it-all player for the red devils, finishing with a 2.50 era and 0.449 batting average in her sophomore season. In the circle, she struck out an average of 5.5 batters per seven innings pitched and logged 61 hits, 12 doubles, eight triples and 11 home runs, plus 13 walks.

Anna Grace Griggs

Jr., Glenwood School

Shortstop Griggs was a big contributor for the Gators this season, with 85 hits in 48 games. She batted in 31 runs, hitting 12 doubles and eight triples. She was a threat on the base path, going 47-of-49 in her stolen base attempts and working 14 walks, finishing with a 0.635 on-base percentage.

Bailey Abernathy

Sr., Beauregard

Catcher, Centerfielder Batting a 0.346 average in her final year with the Hornets, Abernathy logged 44 hits in 46 games. She had 33 RBIS with 11 doubles, four triples and seven home runs. She was 16-of-18 on stolen base attempts and worked 15 walks on the way to a 0.419 on-base percentage.

Brooke Royster

Sr., Tallassee

Catcher Royster did it all for the tigers this season, a major offensive threat in addition to her work as a catcher and pitcher. With 58 RBIS on 55 hits and a 0.430 batting average, she hit 19 doubles and six home runs in addition to working 30 walks for a 0.541 on-base percentage.

Crisden Dunn

Sr., Reel town

Pitcher, Shortstop, 2nd/3rd base With 34 RBIS on 46 hits, Dunn was a threat at the plate and on base. She hits eight doubles, four triples and nine home runs and stole base on 16 of her 17 attempts. With a 0.543 on-base percentage, she also struck out 100 batters in 109 innings pitched from the circle, finishing with six wins.

Libby Buchanon

Jr., Beulah

Centerfielder, Outfielder Helping the Bobcats through a run in the postseason, Buchanon finished with a 0.408 batting average in her junior year. She had 31 runs on 31 hits, including six doubles. appearing in 26 games, she made just one error in the outfield and logged a 0.489 On base percentage.

Katie Johnson

So., Auburn High

Outfielder, Catcher Johnson was essential for the tigers this season and shows strong potential for her next two years. She hit for an average of 0.354 but had a 0.402 on-base percentage. With no errors behind the plate, she had 34 hits and batted in 19 runs, including seven doubles.

Khloe Broadwater

Eighth Grade, Central-Phenix City

Outfielder Catcher another young Central player, Broadwater hit for a 0.359 batting average, finishing with 46 hits and 54 RBIS. She logged 11 doubles, two triples and her 12 home runs were the most of any player nominated. She worked 23 walks on her way to a 0.462 On base percentage.

Lindsey Joiner

Sr., Lee-Scott Academy

Second Base, Pitcher Joiner's final year with the Warriors was a successful one, with 39 hits and 25 RBIS through 31 games and an appearance in the state championship. With her 0.429 batting average, she hit eight doubles, stole eight bases and worked 14 walks for a 0.500 On base percentage.

McKay Yountz

Sr., Opelika

Pitcher, Second base With 20 RBIS on 29 hits, the Bulldogs could count on yountz to advance runners on the base path. She logged 10 doubles in her senior season, stealing seven bases and finished with a 0.438 on-base percentage. On the mound, she had 89 strikeouts and five wins in 97 innings pitched.

Simone Gillispie

Sr., Glenwood School

Centerfielder a dual threat for the Gators alongside Griggs, Gillispie had 62 hits in her senior year, batting in 32 RBIS. She hit 21 doubles and worked 29 walks, stealing base 29 times in 30 attempts. through 48 games, she had a 0.484 batting average and 0.600 on-base percentage.

Summer Crunk

So., Smiths Station

Outfielder Crunk was a big arm for the Panthers in her sophomore year, working 115 innings in the circle for 134 strikeouts and an 8-6 record. She finished with a 2.92 era and struck out 8.1 batters per seven innings pitched. She also logged 46 hits and 31 RBIS, including 11 doubles and 12 stolen bases, for a 0.421 on-base percentage.

HONORABLE MENTION

Ivey Davis, Auburn High; Ashlyn Hartin, Auburn High; Madison Allen, Auburn High; Abigail Helms, Auburn High; Daley Alsobrook, Auburn High; Berkley Wilson, Beauregard; Raegan Brooks, Beauregard; Lindsey Moulton, Beauregard; Abrianna Green, Beulah; Savanna Clements, Beulah; Kyleigh Morgan, Beulah; Elizabeth Hancock, Beulah; Bria Allen, CentralPhenix City; Kim Hammock, Central-Phenix City; Briana Murray, Central-Phenix City; Bradie Bush, Central-Phenix City; McKinley Allen, Central-Phenix City; Olivia Slocumb, Glenwood School; Courtney Niles, Glenwood School; Taylor Dawson, Glenwood School; Ragan McConnell, Glenwood School; Emma Head, Glenwood School; Janie Reeves, Lee-Scott Academy; Mary-Katherine Harris, Lee-Scott Academy; Liberty Matthews, Loachapoka; Miracle McLennon, Loachapoka; Nylen Thomas, Opelika; Jamiah Williams, Opelika; Jasmine Smith, Opelika; Kennedy Soltau, Opelika; Memoree Lyles, Opelika; Ashley Flurry, Reeltown; Amelia Nicholas, Reeltown; Meg Ledbetter, Reeltown; Grayci Thrash, Reeltown; Ryleigh Howard, Russell County; Dejaney Curtis, Russell County; Abbi Davis, Tallassee; Marlee Stewart, Tallassee; Jenna Manning, Tallassee; Cheyann Easterling, Tallassee.