Tabbytha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Our son, Eric, shared plans for a vacation in the Georgia mountains and forwarded photos of the property. Noticing how spacious was the rental…
Auburn City Council gets first look at Buc-ee's Auburn site plans, to consider development agreement
- Updated
Plans for a Buc-ee’s travel center in Auburn include a $45 million investment and “transformation” of the Exit 50 interchange, according to do…
- Updated
With the approval of a developer agreement between the City of Auburn and Buc-ee’s Auburn by the Auburn City Council on Tuesday night, Texas-s…
- Updated
A Birmingham man is facing murder charges after an April 26 vehicle collision in Homewood, Ala., left a nurse and Auburn native dead.
- Updated
Tuesday’s election in Beat 13 is on after a Lee County judge ruled early Monday afternoon against holding it up.
- Updated
There is work for anyone who is looking in East Alabama right now, especially at restaurants and hotels.
- Updated
A juvenile was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital after a shooting in Opelika Tuesday.
- Updated
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 4,918 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Friday, running the statewide total up to 537,813 since…
- Updated
Tears were shed Tuesday night as the family of Quaneisha Jones, a Lee County clerk and local business owner who died in a car accident in Marc…
- Updated
The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in the breaking and entering of vehicles the n…