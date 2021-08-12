Tac
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: I sold a house and paid off my mortgage. I received a satisfaction letter but no return of my original note from my big box servicer lender. I called several weeks later to request the return of the promissory note and was informed it is not their policy to return notes. How can I get my note back from these thieves?
- Updated
Lee County Schools has decided to make mask-wearing optional on school property, except on buses.
- Updated
"...We want you to enjoy life and enjoy getting out and about, but you (should) think about what you do in large groups and what you do when you’re in close contact with other people."
- Updated
Do you have a wide unsightly crack in your concrete sidewalk, driveway or patio? The concrete may have cracked all the way through the slab and now one piece is higher than the adjacent piece. Some cracks can be trip hazards.
- Updated
A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a 73-year-old man in Opelika Monday afternoon, police with the Opelika Police Department said.
- Updated
A Lee County jury found an Opelika man guilty of two counts of murder and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling Thursday after a two…
- Updated
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin announced Tuesday that defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell is not with the team at this time.
'Your only interest is indoctrinating our children': Parents come to board meeting to blast Auburn City Schools over masks
- Updated
And one student said: "I just want to breathe how God designed me to breathe."
- Updated
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped from 29 to 36 on Thursday at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley. …
- Updated
"He was the kindest person you'd ever meet."