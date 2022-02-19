Tammy C. Woolley: Artificial Intelligence in HR: A blessing and a curse

AI algorithms that look at "who's been good in the past" may skew heavily toward white male applicants because white males have dominated the U.S. workforce for so long. And it may not be enough to simply remove race, sex, and age from the algorithm because sometimes the algorithm can read between the lines and figure out that a particular candidate is in the "wrong" demographic based on other available information.

For example, if I have a lengthy work history, the algorithm may assume that I am older.

AI doesn't always know the difference between correlation and causation. This is closely related to my last point. Just because a company had great success with white male employees for many years, the AI may "believe" that being a white male causes one to be a good employee. This can obviously present problems from an EEO standpoint.

Compared with accounting and other fields, human resources is full of "gray areas," which AI doesn't always handle very well. How does an algorithm decide what's "fair," or determine the "optics" of an employment decision? Someday it may be able to do this, but we aren't there yet.