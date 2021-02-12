Tammy Woolley: Here are five reservations about employee-mandated COVID-19 vaccines

No. 2: If an employer requires employees to be vaccinated and something very bad happens to the employee, is the employer going to be liable because it mandated the vaccine? We don't know for sure, but it sure is possible. Would the vaccination-related catastrophe be covered by workers' compensation? If not, would there be tort liability?

No. 3: How much of an incentive can an employer provide to employees to get vaccinated without having its "encouragement" become, in effect, a mandate? Many employers who don't want to require vaccinations have been thinking about offering various incentives to "encourage" employees to get vaccinated. If the employer offers a nominal incentive, like a $25 gift card, then that is probably fine. But the sweeter the incentive, the more likely it is to be considered, in effect, a mandate.

No. 4: A potential employee relations nightmare? Many employers probably have some good employees who are afraid to get the vaccine. Others may be open to it but want to wait for more people to be guinea pigs. Still others may be outright anti-vaxxers. None of these are legally protected reasons to refuse the vaccine. But even so, does the employer want to risk having a ticked-off workforce? Or having to fire otherwise-good employees?