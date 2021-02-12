Tammy Woolley: Here are five reservations about employee-mandated COVID-19 vaccines

As most of our readers know, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in December that employers can legally require employees to get COVID vaccinations, provided that they take a few precautions:
• First, employers are encouraged to have the vaccinations performed by a third party (like the county health department, the drug store, or the employee's health care provider) rather than doing it in-house so the employer won't be the one making medical inquiries and won't acquire "TMI" about employees' medical conditions. Employees should be instructed to turn in a "receipt" that does not include any personal medical information.
• Second, employers are required to engage in the interactive process and make reasonable accommodations for employees who cannot or should not get the vaccine because of a medical condition (including pregnancy), or who have a sincerely held religious objection to getting the vaccine.
But just because an employer can legally require its employees to get the COVID vaccine, does that mean it should? Here are a few arguments against it. I'm not recommending against mandated vaccinations, but employers should take these "negatives" into account before making a final decision:
No. 1: The COVID vaccines are new and were fast-tracked. That doesn't mean they aren't good, but it does mean that we haven't had much of a chance to see how effective they really are or what their long-term side effects (if any) will be.
No. 2: If an employer requires employees to be vaccinated and something very bad happens to the employee, is the employer going to be liable because it mandated the vaccine? We don't know for sure, but it sure is possible. Would the vaccination-related catastrophe be covered by workers' compensation? If not, would there be tort liability?
No. 3: How much of an incentive can an employer provide to employees to get vaccinated without having its "encouragement" become, in effect, a mandate? Many employers who don't want to require vaccinations have been thinking about offering various incentives to "encourage" employees to get vaccinated. If the employer offers a nominal incentive, like a $25 gift card, then that is probably fine. But the sweeter the incentive, the more likely it is to be considered, in effect, a mandate.
No. 4: A potential employee relations nightmare? Many employers probably have some good employees who are afraid to get the vaccine. Others may be open to it but want to wait for more people to be guinea pigs. Still others may be outright anti-vaxxers. None of these are legally protected reasons to refuse the vaccine. But even so, does the employer want to risk having a ticked-off workforce? Or having to fire otherwise-good employees?
No. 5: COVID has proven to be a case study on unpredictability. Just because the EEOC and other government agencies say it's all right that doesn't mean plaintiffs' lawyers or the courts will agree, or that the current guidance won't change in the future.
Whether an employer decides to mandate COVID vaccinations will depend in large part on a number of factors (industry type, ability of employees to “socially distance," whether the work involves in-person contact or can be performed remotely, relevant state law, etc.). Thinking through all of the ramifications will allow employers to assess their risks and make the best decision under the circumstances.
