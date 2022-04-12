The Auburn University Board of Trustees has two new members

Two new Auburn University Trustees were confirmed by the Alabama Senate in a unanimous vote.

Zeke Smith and Caroline Aderholt are known for their strong business experience and dedication to the university.

Smith will assume the At-Large seat, and Aderholt will hold the Board of Trustees District 7 seat.

In a press release, Bob Dumas, president pro tempore of the Auburn University Board of Trustees, said, “Zeke and Caroline represent the best that Auburn has to offer.”

Smith has a background of over 35 years working with Alabama Power and is now the executive vice president of external affairs and serves as chairman of the Alabama Power Foundation’s Board of Directors.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Auburn, Smith obtained his master’s degree in business administration from Samford University.

He has also received the Industrial and Systems Engineering Outstanding Alumni Award in 2018 and Distinguished Auburn Engineer Award in 2021.

Caroline Aderholt is an owner, manager and shareholder in family-owned businesses involved in farming and real estate.

She has served as committee co-chair for The Women’s Events for the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., since 2012.

Though not graduating from Auburn University herself, Aderholt holds strong ties with the school where her father, brother and daughter received a degree.

Aderholt is married to U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, a Republican who represents Alabama's 4th Congressional District.

“They were nominated by the Trustee Selection Committee for their impressive credentials and ongoing dedication to Auburn University and its students,” said Dumas in a press release.

The Auburn University Board of Trustees is the governing body of the university.

The group, made up of 16 members, holds the final say on business affairs, personnel changes and campus affairs.

Each confirmed trustee serves a term of seven years and may not serve for more than two terms.

Members of the board receive no compensation.