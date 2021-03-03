Watch now: "These are tough people": Beauregard gathers to remember

Several times, he mentioned “those who helped us when we couldn’t help ourselves.”

The names of the 23 were read, and family members came forward to light candles at the names of the ones they had lost.

The names of first responders in Lee and neighboring counties who had come to the rescue – fire departments, volunteer fire departments and law enforcement – were read, and a handful of representatives came forward to light candles.

Everyone had a candle, and the light started with the families and the first responders and spread throughout the crowd until everyone was holding a flame.

“This little light of mine,” they sang, “I’m gonna let it shine! Let it shine, let it shine, let it shine!”

“We are not a people without hope,” Sowell said, and he closed the remembrance with prayer, looking to the day “when You make everything new and right.”

Then the service was over, but nobody moved right away or extinguished their flame. They stood in silence, savoring the moment together. Then slowly family members moved around the memorial to hug each other and look at the engraved image of their loved one. Some of them caressed the face with their hand.