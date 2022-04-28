This weekend in Auburn-Opelika, enjoy CityFest, a beer fest and a help-people fest

Big events are planned for this weekend, rain or shine. Finger's crossed for warm, sunny days!

Join the fun at Auburn CityFest this Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kiesel Park, there will be musical and family entertainment free for all to enjoy. Mac Cone, Inside the Outside and the Auburn University Jazz Band will be performing throughout the day. While munching on some food, watch Dialed Action Sports, a professional BMX team and see raptors from the Southeastern Raptor Center. '80’s film fans will recognize the 1989 BatMobile and the DeLorean Time Machine all-day.

Take an evening away from the kids and sample up to 50 types of craft beer at Opelika Main Street on Tap. Over 20 craft breweries from around the country will have their beer featured from 1-6 p.m. downtown Opelika. Tickets are $35 and should be bought in advance online. Proceeds from the event will sponsor Opelika Main Street.

If you’re looking for something to support a great cause, 3:23 Cigar Bar is hosting an event to raise funds for victims fleeing domestic violence from 6-11 p.m. on Saturday. The PAK’D Project aims to provide victims with emergency backpacks, including a guidebook with advice for the next step, toiletries and gift cards. At the fundraising event, Joe Hare, a rock and blues musician, will be performing.

If you’d rather stay at home and watch the NFL Draft, power to you. Rounds 2 and 3 begin Friday at 6 p.m., and 11 a.m. Saturday for rounds 4 through 7. See if any of your favorite Auburn players get selected. If you’re interested in a different kind of suspense, tune into the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial that can be streamed live online through CBS News, ET and YouTube.

Other Weekend Events

Lee County Relay for Life: 6 p.m.-midnight Friday, Lee County Courthouse Square, 215 S Ninth Street, Opelika. $10/runner. Join hundreds of local people in supporting or participating in raising money for efforts to find a cure for cancer.

AU Softball Series: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, Jane B. Moore Field, 795 W. Samford Ave., Auburn. $14-81/ticket. Support the Tigers as they face-off against the visiting University of Georgia Bulldogs.

Spring Nature Walk: 7:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Wood Duck Nature Park, 3600 Waverly Parkway, Opelika. Free. Take part in the annual walk and see baby wood ducks and migrant warblers on your journey.

Self Defense Class: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Max Fitness, 189 E University Drive, Auburn. Free. Learn how to defend yourself and honor the late Aniah Blanchard during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

AU Singers Spring Show: 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Telfair Peet Theater, 350 W. Samford Ave. Auburn. $7.50-12.50/ticket. Watch the Auburn University Singers blend contemporary music and dance into performances.

Son Volt Performance: 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Standard Deluxe, 1015 Mayberry Ave., Waverly. $25-30/ticket. Listen to an American Rock band formed in 1994.

Opelika Azalea & Dogwood Trail: Ends Saturday, Second Avenue and Eighth Street, Opelika. Free. Now’s your last chance to walk the five-mile trail filled with beautiful blossoms.