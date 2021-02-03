Three-star athlete Tar’varish Dawson Jr. signs with Auburn

Auburn’s lone remaining commit from the Gus Malzahn era plans will be a Tiger after all.
Three-star athlete Tar’varish Dawson Jr. officially signed with Auburn on Wednesday after committing to the Tigers back in May. Dawson, who Auburn has listed as a wide receiver, reportedly chose the Tigers over Texas A&M and some late interest from Tennessee.
Dawson is considered a three-star recruit per Rivals and 247 Sports but a four-star per ESPN.
Tar'varish Dawson Jr.
Hometown: Lehigh Acres, FL
Height: 5-10
Weight: 175
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐