 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three-star athlete Tar’varish Dawson Jr. signs with Auburn
0 comments

Three-star athlete Tar’varish Dawson Jr. signs with Auburn

  • Updated
  • 0
AU FB Pat Dye helmet sticker

AU FB Pat Dye helmet sticker on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

 Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Auburn’s lone remaining commit from the Gus Malzahn era plans will be a Tiger after all.

Three-star athlete Tar’varish Dawson Jr. officially signed with Auburn on Wednesday after committing to the Tigers back in May. Dawson, who Auburn has listed as a wide receiver, reportedly chose the Tigers over Texas A&M and some late interest from Tennessee.

Dawson is considered a three-star recruit per Rivals and 247 Sports but a four-star per ESPN.

Tar'varish Dawson Jr.

Hometown: Lehigh Acres, FL

Height: 5-10

Weight: 175

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert