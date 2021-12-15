Three-star kicker Alex McPherson signs with Auburn

Auburn has its next standout kicker on the roster.

Three-star kicker Alex McPherson officially signed with the Tigers on Wednesday. The 5-foot-10, 155-pound McPherson is the nation's top-rated kicker and stands as the Tigers’ sixth signee in the 2022 class.

McPherson stands as Auburn’s first in-state signee of the day. He originally committed to Auburn on July 6.

"He’s got incredible strength in his leg. I’ll never forget the first time I watched him kick a football on film and see it absolutely rocket off of his foot," Auburn special teams coordinator Bert Watts said on social media. "He comes from a kicking family. A lot of pride and tradition there with his family and his brothers, so we’re extremely excited to have him here."

McPherson's older brother is Evan McPherson, the former Florida kicker who now plays with the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL.

McPherson is considered a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and On3. He is not rated by ESPN.

Alex McPherson

Hometown: Fort Payne, AL

Height: 5-10

Weight: 155