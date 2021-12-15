Three-star safety Caleb Wooden signs with Auburn

One of Auburn’s 2022 signees is making playing for the Tigers a family tradition.

Archer High School (Lawrenceville, Ga.) safety Caleb Wooden signed his national letter of intent Wednesday. Wooden is the younger brother of Auburn sophomore defensive lineman Colby Wooden.

Wooden originally committed to Auburn on July 8.

“Caleb Wooden is a long, dynamic safety with great range," defensive coordinator Derek Mason said on social media. "We feel like his ability to play match coverage, show a range at deep defense as well as fit the box is exactly what we're looking for here at Auburn. He's speedy, he's long, extremely athletic, but more than anything else, man, he's got great football IQ.”

According to MaxPreps, Wooden had 49 tackles, four interceptions, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble for an Archer team that reached the second round of the GHSA AAAAAAA state playoffs.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Wooden is considered a three-star prospect by all four major recruiting websites.

Caleb Wooden

Hometown: Lawrenceville, GA

Height: 6-2