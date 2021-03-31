Tigers welcome No. 13/11 Arkansas for three-game series

Auburn softball (19-8, 1-5 SEC) is set to face a ranked opponent for the fourth consecutive week as the Tigers welcome Southeastern Conference standings leader No. 13/11 Arkansas (28-3, 9-0 SEC) for a three-game series at Jane B. Moore Field.
Due to the Easter holiday, the series is scheduled to begin on Thursday with a 5 p.m. CT first pitch on the SEC Network+. Both Friday and Saturday’s contests are scheduled to be nationally broadcasted on the SEC Network. First pitch on Friday is set for 12 p.m. CT. Saturday’s finale is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.
“Arkansas is really experienced in the circle,” said head coach Mickey Dean. “They’ve been pretty dominating in the circle against their opponents. They are one of the top two teams in the conference as far as slugging percentage. They have over 60 home runs as a team. We are going to have our hands full. We just want to make sure that we are not giving up what I call ‘freebies.’ We want our pitchers to not walk people. We want them to keep the ball in the park and give our defense a chance. At the plate, we want to make sure we put the ball in play.”
Courtney Lyle and Kayla Braud will have the call for both contests airing on the SEC Network. Brit Bowen and former Auburn All-American Kasey Cooper will have the coverage on the SEC Network+ Thursday.
All series will also be heard on the Auburn Sports Network with JJ Jackson [Thursday] and Brit Bowen [Friday-Saturday] splitting the radio call.
The Tigers are coming off a tightly contested series at No. 18/20 Missouri that saw Auburn fall in two one-run games to open the weekend. Auburn bounced back in the finale for a 3-0 victory behind reigning SEC Freshman of the Week Shelby Lowe’s 11-strikeout performance for Auburn’s first victory in SEC play.