Tigers welcome No. 13/11 Arkansas for three-game series

Due to the Easter holiday, the series is scheduled to begin on Thursday with a 5 p.m. CT first pitch on the SEC Network+. Both Friday and Saturday’s contests are scheduled to be nationally broadcasted on the SEC Network. First pitch on Friday is set for 12 p.m. CT. Saturday’s finale is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.

“Arkansas is really experienced in the circle,” said head coach Mickey Dean. “They’ve been pretty dominating in the circle against their opponents. They are one of the top two teams in the conference as far as slugging percentage. They have over 60 home runs as a team. We are going to have our hands full. We just want to make sure that we are not giving up what I call ‘freebies.’ We want our pitchers to not walk people. We want them to keep the ball in the park and give our defense a chance. At the plate, we want to make sure we put the ball in play.”