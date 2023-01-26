Tigers win second straight; Coulibaly combines for 51 points in two wins for Auburn

Aicha Coulibaly scored 20 points and the Auburn women’s basketball team topped Kentucky on the road Thursday night.

The Tigers won 71-68. With the victory, Auburn recorded its second consecutive SEC win, after starting league play with six straight losses. The Tigers moved to 12-8 overall and 2-6 in the SEC.

Sania Wells added 16 points for Auburn on an efficient 6-of-8 shooting from the floor. Honesty Scott-Grayson scored 12, playing 38 minutes.

The Tigers led 38-35 at the half and ballooned the lead to 59-50 by the end of the third quarter.

Auburn’s win over Kentucky followed a 77-76 overtime win for Auburn over Ole Miss at home — which got the winless albatross off Auburn’s back. Coulibaly scored 31 points in that one, giving her 51 points in two wins for the Tigers in the team’s last two games.

Auburn returns home to play Florida on Jan. 30 in Neville Arena.