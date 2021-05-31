Toby
Lee County Circuit Judge Christopher Hughes sentenced an Opelika man to 56 years in prison Monday following the man’s murder conviction handed…
A Lee County jury found a Lanett woman guilty of multiple charges Friday after she shot and injured her brother over a family financial disput…
A fatal three-vehicle crash early Saturday morning took the life of a Lanett woman, authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
Lee County Circuit Judge Jacob Walker sentenced an Auburn man to 38 years in prison after he was convicted of murdering a 36-year-old man in Opelika.
Before being sentenced on Friday, Mark Hagler, wearing white inmate clothes and with tears in his eyes, turned around and faced his family and…
A Valley man died after his car ran into and under the trailer of a semi-trailer truck Tuesday morning, police with the Valley Police Departme…
Whataburger fans can celebrate: the popular Texas-based restaurant chain announced its Opelika location is expected to open this summer.
With the medical cannabis act now signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey, Alabama residents can legally consume marijuana—with a whole lot of exceptions.
"The sky's the limit for him. He can do great things. He's just got to work hard every day, and they're going to make him do that at Auburn."
Auburn’s kicking off the football season under the lights.