Auburn adds Australian punter Oscar Chapman

Auburn’s pipeline to Down Under has brought the Tigers another punter.

Oscar Chapman, from Adelaide, Australia, committed to join Auburn football on Twitter on Tuesday morning. He is another product of Prokick Australia and a former Australian rules football player, like former Auburn punter Arryn Siposs.

Chapman indicated he will be accepting a blueshirt scholarship at Auburn, which typically count toward the next cycle’s recruiting class. Chapman should be able to kick for Auburn as soon as he arrives.

“Thank you Coach Malzahn, Coach Porter, Coach Larson and all the staff at Auburn for this incredible opportunity,” he said. “I’m honoured to be apart of this amazing program,” he added, with Australian English spelling pouring into the message.

Siposs punted at Auburn through the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He left the program after last season and signed with the Detroit Lions.

When Chapman will make his Auburn debut remains to be seen. Auburn saw the first game of its schedule called off Monday when Alcorn State postponed sports for the fall along with the rest of the SWAC. Some conferences around the country have called off sports for the fall, while others are scrambling to try to piece together a conference-only schedule to played in the fall as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to surge in United States. The SEC has labeled “late July” as a targeted time for the conference to make important decisions about a potential return for sports.