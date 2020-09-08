Central-Phenix City alum J.D. McKissic named Washington starting running back

Former Central-Phenix City standout J.D. McKissic was named the Washington Football Team's starting running back on Tuesday. The news comes prior to McKissic's fifth season in the NFL and first in Washington.
McKissic signed a two-year contract with Washington in March after spending the 2019 season with the Detroit Lions. He played in 16 games with three starts during that time and racked up 205 rushing yards with the team.
Prior to his one year in Detroit, McKissic spent three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. In total, McKissic has 402 career rushing yards with 15 touchdowns.
McKissic played collegiately at Arkansas State, earning Sun Belt All-Conference three times. He ended his time with the Red Wolves
He ended his career with 289 receptions (1st all-time for the program), 2,838 yards (1st) and 11 touchdowns (7th), 53 kickoff returns (6th) for 1,473 yards (5th) and a 27.8 yard average (1st).
McKissic arrived in Jonesboro, Arkansas, after a standout career at Central.
As a senior in 2010, McKissic recorded 25 receptions for 571 yards and six touchdowns along with 411 rushing yards and 22 kickoff returns for 486 yards. He accounted for 26 total touchdowns and 1,454 all-purpose yards and was named a first team All-Area player by the Opelika-Auburn News.
McKissic and Washington open the season Sunday by hosting Philadelphia.
