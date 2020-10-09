 Skip to main content
East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week Nominees
  • Updated
Auburn High vs. Central-Phenix City high school football

Central-Phenix City running back Joseph McKay (23) stiff arms Auburn's James Hume (16) during the Auburn High vs. Central-Phenix City high school football game on Friday, Oct. 2, at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City.

 Sara Palczewski/

Nick Farrow, running back

Loachapoka

Farrow made the most of every carry he got in the Indians' shutout victory over Verbena. When the game was over, he had four carries for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Joseph McKay, running back

Central-Phenix City

McKay made history for Central with back-to-back 200-yard performances to end September, and he came back strong on Thursday. McKay had 16 carries for 200 yards with two touchdowns to help the Red Devils take care of Prattville.

Juicy Hughley, running back

Reeltown

Hughley didn't get the ball much in the Rebels' blowout victory over Beulah, but when he did he made it count. Hughley had three carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns to help Reeltown take a 47-13 region victory.

Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week?

You voted:

Vote for the Opelika-Auburn News’ Player of the Week at OANow.com/high-school. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. (Central) Tuesday night.

*During the season, if a player wins Player of the Week, he is ineligible to be nominated the following week. He is eligible two weeks later.

