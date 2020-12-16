 Skip to main content
Oklahoma transfer Grant Calcaterra signs with Auburn
Kansas St Oklahoma Football

Then-Oklahoma tight end Grant Calcaterra (80) runs with the ball against Kansas State on Oct. 27, 2018, in Norman, Okla.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former All-Big 12 tight end Grant Calcaterra is officially headed to Auburn.

Calcaterra, a former standout at Oklahoma, signed his letter of intent with the Tigers on Wednesday. Calcaterra’s decision comes after he originally committed to Auburn in November.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Calcaterra comes to Auburn as a proven commodity. He was productive at Oklahoma as a reliable target for Heisman-winning quarterback Kyler Murray in 2018, as the then-sophomore tight end had 26 catches for 396 yards and six touchdowns and was selected first-team All-Big 12. He had five catches for 79 yards through five games in 2019 before announcing his retirement last November.

In all, Calcaterra has 41 career receptions for 637 yards and nine touchdowns. Calcaterra had retired from football due to concussions before deciding to give the sport another go.

Calcaterra arrived in Norman, Okla., as a four-star recruit from Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

