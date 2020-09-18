Our View: We may be good on the grid iron, but with census, we’re dead last

We may be good

on the grid iron,

but with census,

we’re dead last

This is the time of year that many Alabamians start to think about our state’s superiority.

It’s football season, and most Alabamians fully expect their team to do well and perhaps win a championship.

It’s too bad some of that enthusiasm doesn’t translate into census participation, because at this point in the national count, Alabama is dead last.

Our state is the only one in the nation with a response rate lower than 80 percent.

We’re on track to lose at least one, maybe two, congressional seats.

Those in the know predict that the first on the chopping block will be the 2nd District, which covers portions of southeast Alabama, but any loss of representation would affect all of the state.

Lower representation diminishes our importance on the national stage, and will be felt for the next decade in our proportion of federal dollars for infrastructure, educational and social needs.