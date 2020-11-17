Albritton: When you don’t feel like singing

And that, beloved, is the answer! We can stop crying and start singing when the Lord’s healing touch produces a new song in our hearts.

David did not gloss over his pain and despair, but in the Psalms his basic advice is to praise the Lord and give thanks for his loving kindness. He urges us to “sing to the Lord and tell of his wonderful acts.”

Such singing, even with a few tears in our eyes, helps us move through our heartache as the Lord is healing our hearts. When we determine to sing, the Lord helps us to continue singing as we sing through the pain.

I love the phrase, “He keeps me singing as I go.” It is in a song penned by Luther Bridges titled “There’s within my heart a Melody.” This is the chorus: “Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, sweetest name I know, fills my every longing, keeps me singing as I go.”

In the second verse, Bridges reminds us of a great truth – that when life falls apart, Jesus can heal the broken strings of our hearts and put a redeeming melody in our hearts. That verse says it all: “All my life was wrecked by sin and strife, discord filled my heart with pain; Jesus swept across the broken strings, stirred the slumbering chords again.”