Anderson: ‘How odd to be in this season of life’

My husband encouraged me to apply for Social Security today.
Then I went in the bathroom and counted all my grey hairs and wrinkles.
Actually, I didn’t, but I thought about it. I’m blessed, so to speak, with oily skin inherited from my mother’s side of the family. Very few wrinkles, if any.
Grey hairs – yes. From both sides of the family. (You should see my brothers.) I have light colored hair so I’m hoping the grey blends in somewhat. I’m probably kidding myself. Who volunteers? I’m waiting for comments.
If family traits run true, there will be no concern with grey hair. The older men on Mom’s side of the family lost hair as they aged. Women, I don’t know, but I already struggle with some, ah… characteristics.
How odd to be in this season of life. To have survived so many seasons! The season of babyhood/childhood – of which I remember but little. What I do remember are mainly comforting memories. Thoughts of parents mostly, caring for me. Albums are smattered with photographs of fun outings, visits to extended family, all happy and smiling folks.
Strained times are mostly blotted out. Our lives were certainly disrupted, but I remember few of those days. It’s the mundane stresses and pain that I remember most, like having cavities filled without Novocain. Or falling at a park and embedding gravel in my knee.
Teen-hood was the next season to have lived through. It was rough to have our family move in the beginning and again in the midst of middle school. I actually think I was somewhat damaged though I did make new friends and succeed in school. Anxiety was a constant in those new situations, especially because of that darn oil production of its negative effect on my appearance.
Looking back, young and mid-adult seasons passed by like a freight train without brakes. Like a race car on an endless track. Like…well, you get the picture. Then suddenly older age was upon us. Not “old” age. I refuse to say that. Who knows when that occurs!
The future was never even at the edges of my thoughts. Retirement and Social Security income were notions that applied to others, not to me. Sure, I watched people around me get old-er and figure out how to survive on annuities and investments and how to fit Social Security into the picture. But my picture hadn’t even been developed yet.
Thankfully, my husband is into studying investment stuff. Early on in our marriage we analyzed assets together, but I gradually (as children entered that picture) lost interest. Trusting him, I checked in once in a while, but preferred to let him make decisions alone. Especially after I found out he made a faulty decision I decided better not to know and just stay in for the long haul.
Hopefully, our long haul has a while yet to pull. It will be a little bit of a cushion to have that Social Security deposit, but not enough to go crazy on it.
No, I didn’t wait to earn the maximum – I’m not old enough (ha)! That adage “One bird in the hand is worth two in the bush” makes sense to us. We don’t know what’s going to happen between now and that ideal income age.
Meanwhile, I’ll just check in the mirror for grey hair and wrinkles.
Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.
