Anderson: ‘How odd to be in this season of life’

Teen-hood was the next season to have lived through. It was rough to have our family move in the beginning and again in the midst of middle school. I actually think I was somewhat damaged though I did make new friends and succeed in school. Anxiety was a constant in those new situations, especially because of that darn oil production of its negative effect on my appearance.

Looking back, young and mid-adult seasons passed by like a freight train without brakes. Like a race car on an endless track. Like…well, you get the picture. Then suddenly older age was upon us. Not “old” age. I refuse to say that. Who knows when that occurs!

The future was never even at the edges of my thoughts. Retirement and Social Security income were notions that applied to others, not to me. Sure, I watched people around me get old-er and figure out how to survive on annuities and investments and how to fit Social Security into the picture. But my picture hadn’t even been developed yet.

Thankfully, my husband is into studying investment stuff. Early on in our marriage we analyzed assets together, but I gradually (as children entered that picture) lost interest. Trusting him, I checked in once in a while, but preferred to let him make decisions alone. Especially after I found out he made a faulty decision I decided better not to know and just stay in for the long haul.