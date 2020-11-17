Belk: ‘I study the fading snapshot of my cousins’

In my pandemic cleaning spree, I pull out a shoebox and find an old picture of my grandson with his four boy-cousins.

Back then when the family got together, there seemed to be lots of tussling and scuffling, rolling, rumbling and tumbling. Wham! Bam! Zap! Pow! The adults would say they couldn’t remember ever having that much energy. We’d laugh and somebody would point out, “It’s a good day for testosterone.”

I rummage through another box and dig out a yellowed 3x4 black and white snapshot of my big-boy cousins, the five who sailed off to World War II before I was born. In the photo, the grammar school boys stand shoulder-to-shoulder, barefoot and tan, smiling and innocent.

They grew up in a simpler pre-WWII America, but each spent time in war-torn Europe or the Pacific. None of them died in combat, but one of the blue-eyed boys came home in a wheelchair, paralyzed from the waist down.

A few years back, my cousin-in-law, Skeeter, casually mentioned that he’d been on Omaha Beach on D-Day. “I was in the second wave,” he told me.

I was too ignorant to know that the second wave meant the second boat, not the second day or the second week. “Was it bad?” I asked him.