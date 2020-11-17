Belk: ‘I study the fading snapshot of my cousins’

In my pandemic cleaning spree, I pull out a shoebox and find an old picture of my grandson with his four boy-cousins.
Back then when the family got together, there seemed to be lots of tussling and scuffling, rolling, rumbling and tumbling. Wham! Bam! Zap! Pow! The adults would say they couldn’t remember ever having that much energy. We’d laugh and somebody would point out, “It’s a good day for testosterone.”
I rummage through another box and dig out a yellowed 3x4 black and white snapshot of my big-boy cousins, the five who sailed off to World War II before I was born. In the photo, the grammar school boys stand shoulder-to-shoulder, barefoot and tan, smiling and innocent.
They grew up in a simpler pre-WWII America, but each spent time in war-torn Europe or the Pacific. None of them died in combat, but one of the blue-eyed boys came home in a wheelchair, paralyzed from the waist down.
A few years back, my cousin-in-law, Skeeter, casually mentioned that he’d been on Omaha Beach on D-Day. “I was in the second wave,” he told me.
I was too ignorant to know that the second wave meant the second boat, not the second day or the second week. “Was it bad?” I asked him.
He just laughed and said, “They were still mad at us.” He had gone to fight in France as an 18-year-old kid. When he got home three years later, his family didn’t recognize him. The boy had grown 5 inches, muscled up and was a man.
Along with the soldiers, there’ve been women warriors. A large number of American college students responding to a survey thought Joan of Arc was Noah’s wife. But most of us know she was a young French woman who cut her hair, put on a man’s tunic and breeches and commanded troops against the British. She was eventually captured and burned at the stake.
In America, we’ve had fighting women in all our wars since the Revolution.
In those early days, there were women who went off to fight alongside their husbands. And field nurses fought different kinds of battles. In World War II, the Women’s Airforce Service Pilots, a daring, high-spirited corps of about 1,000 women, served the country by testing and ferrying planes, training male pilots and towing targets for anti-aircraft artillery practice.
The WASPs logged 60 million miles flying fighters, bombers and transport planes. One of those pioneering test pilots, Ann Carl said, “When we started flying, most women didn’t have a driver’s license.”
I study the fading snapshot of my cousins, the impish faces, tanned bodies and skinned knees. I glance back at the photo of my grandson with his cousins and wonder what I would do if I had to watch them go to war.
I hope we’ll consider the lessons of history — do whatever it takes to avoid future fighting that might call up our snaggle-toothed boys who are playing ball and riding bikes these days.
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.
