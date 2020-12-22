Filush-Glaze: Yes, children still believe in the magic of Christmas

With all of the hardships and negativity that have swirled around us this year, I think it is safe to say that listening to children talk about Christmas is just the dose of “feel good” medicine that we could all use right now.

As 2020 has unfolded, the topics kids/teens have discussed have been filled with heartbreak and unbelievable loss, some experiencing things that even I have never encountered after over 25 years in the profession.

I say that because grief is something that I am a part of daily. Day in and day out, I listen to stories that are so gut wrenching, and yet, not unusual because, again, I have been doing this for a very long time. But something about this year has changed, and the impact it has left on us will be something we continue to face in some shape or form perhaps for the rest of our lives.

The thing about small children is that they have such clean hearts. Their innocence rings off of them like church bells in a choir loft, strong and loud, but appealing and worthy of stopping and listening to for a bit.

They rarely speak of negative things and haven’t been tainted by the lessons life tends to throw at us. And sometimes hearing things from their perspective gives us pause and reminds us that even through all the sadness and pain there is still magic and joy to be found.