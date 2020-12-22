Filush-Glaze: Yes, children still believe in the magic of Christmas

With all of the hardships and negativity that have swirled around us this year, I think it is safe to say that listening to children talk about Christmas is just the dose of “feel good” medicine that we could all use right now.
As 2020 has unfolded, the topics kids/teens have discussed have been filled with heartbreak and unbelievable loss, some experiencing things that even I have never encountered after over 25 years in the profession.
I say that because grief is something that I am a part of daily. Day in and day out, I listen to stories that are so gut wrenching, and yet, not unusual because, again, I have been doing this for a very long time. But something about this year has changed, and the impact it has left on us will be something we continue to face in some shape or form perhaps for the rest of our lives.
The thing about small children is that they have such clean hearts. Their innocence rings off of them like church bells in a choir loft, strong and loud, but appealing and worthy of stopping and listening to for a bit.
They rarely speak of negative things and haven’t been tainted by the lessons life tends to throw at us. And sometimes hearing things from their perspective gives us pause and reminds us that even through all the sadness and pain there is still magic and joy to be found.
I’m not going to fib, I have shed many a tear or two over these last few weeks, and some of those were filled with shared pain as I listened to my clients, while others were just so touching and brimming with hope.
Kids just have the tendency to believe in the best of people. They can turn a difficult situation around and see it from another angle, thus providing comfort to those around them. And, whether you believe in Santa Claus or not, there are countless amounts of kids who do, and it happens to be one of the only things that put smiles on faces and generates excitement at a time in their lives when everything else has appeared to have failed them.
Most resilient
As adults, we sometimes live vicariously through our children, and watching their joy moments makes some of our hardships a teensy bit better. Listening to them share their fondest holiday memory or hear their thoughts about Jolly old Saint Nick is enough to thaw even the coldest of hearts - hearts that have forgotten how to feel due to the pain of grief and loss.
I am a realist, and I know that we can’t shield them from the cruelty of the world or prevent every ounce of hurt from touching them, but I do recognize that they are perhaps the most resilient among us.
Time and time again, they are able to demonstrate that they can handle more than any of us knew was possible, and, yet, they still require presence and open lines of communication to process their feelings.
Yes, Christmas and the holiday season is a special time of year, but with COVID-19 and the bereavement journey’s so many of us are on, it poses new challenges. However, if you have a moment, take the time to truly listen to the words of children and look deeply into their eyes when they speak.
What you will undoubtedly see there is “magic,” and right now, we could all use a little bit of what they have to offer.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.