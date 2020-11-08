Huffman: ‘He’s still a giant’

Even now, at his smallest, he’s still a giant.

The last few weeks were mighty rough on Pawpaw Jim Sanders. Hospitalized and receiving treatment for pneumonia, during which 1.7 liters of fluid was drained off his lungs, he also underwent a heart cath procedure.

The test revealed that, at some point, Pawpaw Jim had suffered a heart attack, and now he needs double bypass surgery. This can be done after multiple blood clots are dissolved, especially a big one in his lungs.

The next day, after receiving all the news about his heart, Pawpaw Jim was told he has kidney cancer. His doctor assured him it’s treatable.

That word - “treatable” - brought some brightness back to his pale face. But he was absolutely beaming when the doctor finally discharged him.

His eagerness to get back home was matched by that of family and friends, who’d been praying for his return. We’re glad he’s back in his recliner.

Still, he’s got a long, tough road ahead of him.