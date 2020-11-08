Huffman: ‘He’s still a giant’

Even now, at his smallest, he’s still a giant.
The last few weeks were mighty rough on Pawpaw Jim Sanders. Hospitalized and receiving treatment for pneumonia, during which 1.7 liters of fluid was drained off his lungs, he also underwent a heart cath procedure.
The test revealed that, at some point, Pawpaw Jim had suffered a heart attack, and now he needs double bypass surgery. This can be done after multiple blood clots are dissolved, especially a big one in his lungs.
The next day, after receiving all the news about his heart, Pawpaw Jim was told he has kidney cancer. His doctor assured him it’s treatable.
That word - “treatable” - brought some brightness back to his pale face. But he was absolutely beaming when the doctor finally discharged him.
His eagerness to get back home was matched by that of family and friends, who’d been praying for his return. We’re glad he’s back in his recliner.
Still, he’s got a long, tough road ahead of him.
This realization really sank in as I looked down at Pawpaw Jim as he lay on his bed. Now, I’d visited him in the hospital, but somehow it was different seeing him resting, semi-curled, in his dark bedroom, his wrinkled face and exhausted body made visible by the brightness of a TV.
My adult eyes registered the effects of the sickness: the weight loss, the weakened posture, the tired eyes. In all my life, I’d never seen him look so feeble. This was, after all, a man who used to lift a heavy ax and split firewood with a single swooping arm.
I’d never seen Pawpaw Jim look so small. And yet, to the child who dwells in my heart, he’s still a giant.
He’s the giant who gave me my first pocket knife, always keeping his own within a hand’s reach in case something needed a trim or cut free. Naturally, his blade dwarfed mine in size and sharpness, like a machete compared to a butter knife.
The giant and his sweet little wife, Mawmaw Sue, got me my first fishing pole as well, a baby blue Mickey Mouse rod that well-equipped my desire to make trophy catches. Armed with powerful muscles, Pawpaw Jim was always near to help me reel in gargantuan fish.
Of course, when you’re very young, even the smallest bream can be deemed a whale.
Pawpaw Jim’s also the giant whose enormous boots often crushed all sorts of prickly briars to make walking paths for me as we wandered the countryside, his deep, reassuring voice ushering me forward, “Go ahead, Bop.” Similarly, with his massive hands, he routinely held openings through barb wire for me, beckoning, “Come on through, Hotdog.”
Those hands used to hold plenty of L&M cigarettes, too.
I recall one memorable cigarette incident that happened when Pawpaw Jim took me, my mother and little sister to Disney World, back when I was in early elementary school. To keep us from wandering astray, my mother tied leashes on my and my sister’s wrists, and Pawpaw Jim was handed mine.
At first, I enjoyed walking alongside the giant. However, it became increasingly clear that Pawpaw Jim’s periodic smoke breaks posed a threat to my fun. At some point, as my sister and non-smoking mother began to head over to wait for admission to a ride, Pawpaw Jim stayed back and lit a cigarette. He planned to catch up with my mother in line once he finished it.
I didn’t get this memo.
“You ain’t smokin’ that cigarette and holdin’ my leash!” I barked, snatching my leash and rushing over to my mother. “Here, Mommy.”
Hearing my protest, Pawpaw Jim unleashed a rumbling laugh. Of course, his hearing isn’t too great these days, but he’s always prided himself in having an ear for good gospel music.
If Pawpaw Jim owned a radio station, a variety of old-school gospel songs (e.g., “I Saw the Light”) would play throughout each day, beginning and ending with “Amazing Grace.”
Gifted with his own musical talent, Pawpaw Jim has always been recognized in our family for his ability to play practically any instrument by ear, his favorites being the harmonica, piano and accordion.
His love for the latter instrument, however, was an acquired taste.
When Pawpaw Jim was a kid, his dad strongly - forcefully - insisted he practice playing the accordion. Streams of tears flowing down his cheeks, a young Pawpaw Jim performed for his dad, who loved the music because it lulled him to sleep.
Of course, what once drew sobs now inspires laughter when Pawpaw Jim reflects on these memories.
That’s a good thing, as he has a tremendous smile, even when he lacks his partial denture and resembles a jolly jack-o’-lantern. Furthermore, this very smile, paired with the calmest blue eyes, mirror the tender goodness of his soul.
Pawpaw Jim has spent a lifetime helping people, even during difficult times when he’s chosen to be the bigger man, dropping petty pride to embrace higher virtues. Prior to getting sick, he also derived great joy from preaching sermons at church, and sharing the gospel during nursing home visits.
Granted, the sickness has managed to shrink his physique. But his gentle character, and the warm memories he shares with our family, remain gigantic.
He’s still a giant.
