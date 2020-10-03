Another View: Census effort should ensure a count of all identities

Census effort

should ensure

count people

of all identities

Multiracial people make up an increasing percentage of the population, and the census allows them to more completely embrace their racial identity.

With limited options in the decades before the 2000 census, multiracial people were forced to deny a portion of their ethnic identity or be defined as the white majority would define them with words such as “mulatto.”

The first census in the United States was held in 1790. Our perceptions of ethnicity changed drastically over the decades that followed.

According to the Pew Research Center, early versions of ethnic categories on the census included instructions that those of “mixed blood” were considered “Negro” or “Indian.”

The first category available to Asians was simply “Chinese,” and Asian Indians were referred to as “Hindus.” In 1930, those of Hispanic ethnicity had the option to identify only as white or Mexican.