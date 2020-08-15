Weed eating has come a long way

I have a confession to make. I’m a little ticked at Adam. What do you mean, “Adam who?” You know, Adam, the first guy in the Bible. Actually, he was the first guy period.
I have spent much of my life fighting weeds and growth I didn’t want in my yard, and I figure Adam is to blame.
Because Adam and Eve did what God told them not to do, they suffered several consequences. One of those was that God cursed the ground and caused it to bring forth thorns and thistles. (Genesis 3:18) I’ve wondered if poison ivy, oak or sumac were among those weeds that sprung up back then.
I do know, without any doubt, that my yard has been plagued with an abundance of poison ivy. It seems that I have an annual fight with those leaves of three. Try as hard as I can to leave them be, they often don’t leave me be, and for the next several days their agonizing itch won’t leave either!
I believe I could look at it and break out. I can look at a picture of it and start scratching.
I not sure how Adam dealt with those thorns and thistles, or what implements he may have used to get rid of them, but I do know that it was by the sweat of his face. Maybe he had a couple of goats. I am pretty sure he did not have a gas-powered weed eater.
Through the years, I have used various and sundry tools to deal with these unwelcomed floras. When I was a boy, we had a good sized vacant lot behind our house that was badly cursed by Adam’s plague.
My oldest brother bought a couple of pigs and fenced them in back there. Do you know that pigs are excellent clearers of land? They will eat anything and everything. Goats will do the job too.
Goats will even eat the top completely off of a convertible car. I was not old enough to remember this, but I was told they did this to my uncle’s car once. I don’t think they did it again. They had barbecued goat soon after that incident.
We had a pond in front of our house when I was growing up. I loved to fish there. There is a car wash there now, where the pond used to be, but back then there was only water and weeds...lots of weeds. There were a few water moccasins too.
In order to get down to the banks to fish, without being swallowed alive by a giant snake, I had to clear out the weeds. I did so with a manual, non-electric weed eater. Back then most people called them sling blades. They will eat weeds, as well as the palms of your hands.
I don’t own a sling blade now. I don’t want one either. I do own a couple of weed eaters. One is a gas-powered weed eater that won’t crank. The other one is an 18-volt battery powered one that doesn’t wear out old men like those gas-powered ones will.
If I had owned one of those back when, I could have done a lot less weed clearing and a lot more fishing. I could have even used that thing in Mama’s garden to get rid of those cursed weeds!
I do realize that I can’t blame all of this on Adam because I’ve done the same thing he did. I too have been guilty of doing what God told me not to do. Actually, so have you. We all have. I am thankful that God is a forgiving God. I’m also thankful for weed eaters!
Bill King is director of Tuskegee Lee Baptist Association (www.tuskegeelee.com). He is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!