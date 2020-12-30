Filush-Glaze: When life gives you lemons

As Christmas is now behind us, and we are eagerly anticipating the New Year, many of us are beyond ready to close the book on 2020.
For most, it was a year filled with hardships, pain and loss. It presented unbelievable challenges and landed us in situations that seemed impossible to work our way out of, and yet, we did just that and discovered that we were more resilient than we ever knew was possible, finding ourselves climbing again and again out of potholes bigger than life.
In the early spring, our daughter’s puppy, left unsupervised while she romped and played in the yard with our other pups, chewed off the branches of our lemon and lime trees almost to the nubs. The devastation was complete, and yes, I was heartbroken looking upon the broken shambles of something I had loved on and nurtured for years.
But after I shed a few tears, I decided I wasn’t going to give up on them and began the “rehabilitation” process to try and save them. Heck, we were quarantined at home during that time, so I made it my “pet project” (no pun intended) to bring these trees back to life.
For months, they were completely barren of anything green. The broken branches stared back at me with their scars and tempted me to abandon them, but this just made me try harder. Finally, by early fall, the fruits of our labor started to appear as tiny blooms and new shoots started to arrive, and I thought to myself, “These trees are survivors.”
Flash forward to this week as I proudly picked several ripened and plump lemons. The yield was nowhere close to last years, and the lime tree, though showing signs of promise, still had not bloomed or offered any fruit, but this was a sign of promise!
A reminder
And then I reflected on how those two trees suffered the same trauma and received the same amount of love and tenderness, but one was much further along in its healing than the other. Isn’t this true in so many ways for us all?
This year has picked some of us up and dumped us into uncomfortable situations, tossed us around and left us broken and filled with hurt, and yet we still manage to find ways to keep fighting. It doesn’t do any good to compare and contrast our woes or our hardships with others, because, like these trees, some of us are just able to heal a little faster than others, and that is OK.
I look upon those trees today, and I know this might sound a tad silly, but I am so proud of them. They faced so much adversity and could have just withered and succumbed to their injuries, but with a whole lot of love and nurturing, they decided to survive.
And not only did they survive, but they produced fruit, what little bit they had to give.
Who picks lemons at Christmas time? Well, we were fortunate to have received this unexpected gift, and it serves as a reminder that no matter what, even when things feel hopeless, with the right support and with encouragers we can pick up the broken pieces of our life and still find ways to make lemonade.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.