Filush-Glaze: When life gives you lemons

Flash forward to this week as I proudly picked several ripened and plump lemons. The yield was nowhere close to last years, and the lime tree, though showing signs of promise, still had not bloomed or offered any fruit, but this was a sign of promise!

A reminder

And then I reflected on how those two trees suffered the same trauma and received the same amount of love and tenderness, but one was much further along in its healing than the other. Isn’t this true in so many ways for us all?

This year has picked some of us up and dumped us into uncomfortable situations, tossed us around and left us broken and filled with hurt, and yet we still manage to find ways to keep fighting. It doesn’t do any good to compare and contrast our woes or our hardships with others, because, like these trees, some of us are just able to heal a little faster than others, and that is OK.

I look upon those trees today, and I know this might sound a tad silly, but I am so proud of them. They faced so much adversity and could have just withered and succumbed to their injuries, but with a whole lot of love and nurturing, they decided to survive.

And not only did they survive, but they produced fruit, what little bit they had to give.