Miller: Make their jobs easier

When I was growing up, my grandfather would place a homemade pecan pie on his trashcan after rolling it to the street each Friday morning. I was always proud of my grandparents for making this small gesture to show city employees how much they cared.
The Opelika Environmental Services Department and Auburn Environmental Services Department have done a tremendous job ensuring the cleanliness of our cities. With Christmas home tours, shows at public parks and an increased amount of trash during the holiday season, these men and women have been very busy.
I would like to share a few tips to make their jobs a little easier.
As the leaves invade our yards, many of you rake, sweep or blow your leaves. It is best for everyone if you bag the leaves and place the bags on the curb. There are two reasons this is important.
First, after a rain shower you have probably noticed the number of leaves in the street. These leaves wash into storm drains (or gutters) on the corners and curbside. Many times, the drains become clogged. Obviously, a clogged storm drain results in water sitting on the road after a storm.
Another reason for placing leaves in bags is that the boom truck that collects yard debris sometimes tears up yards. When the claws scrape the ground to gather all the debris, it can destroy sod, ruin sewer lines and cause other problems. Thank you for your help in keeping our city beautiful!
I recently had a Zoom meeting to discuss Tree City USA. This program has been around since 1976 and encourages communities to responsibly manage the trees within their city limits. Fortunately for you, Auburn and Opelika have been members of Tree City USA for at least 30 years.
There are four requirements that must be met for cities to receive this designation. One requirement is the city must spend $2 per capita on planting, care, removal of trees and tree educational efforts. For both Auburn and Opelika, much more money is spent considering trimming trees for utility purposes, maintenance of existing trees and volunteer’s time educating the community about trees.
Why would a city want to be a Tree City USA? This program assists cities through education, grants and community improvement. It is no secret that cities that pay attention to their natural resources provide other positive quality of life activities.
If our cities had not been proactive in responsibly maintaining trees, we would have had more damage to houses, cars and utility lines during hurricanes and storms during the fall. When you read about local groups honoring Arbor Day, students learning how to plant trees or municipalities trimming trees, know that our goal is to continue to make this community a wonderful place to live.
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.
