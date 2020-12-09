Miller: Make their jobs easier

When I was growing up, my grandfather would place a homemade pecan pie on his trashcan after rolling it to the street each Friday morning. I was always proud of my grandparents for making this small gesture to show city employees how much they cared.

The Opelika Environmental Services Department and Auburn Environmental Services Department have done a tremendous job ensuring the cleanliness of our cities. With Christmas home tours, shows at public parks and an increased amount of trash during the holiday season, these men and women have been very busy.

I would like to share a few tips to make their jobs a little easier.

As the leaves invade our yards, many of you rake, sweep or blow your leaves. It is best for everyone if you bag the leaves and place the bags on the curb. There are two reasons this is important.

First, after a rain shower you have probably noticed the number of leaves in the street. These leaves wash into storm drains (or gutters) on the corners and curbside. Many times, the drains become clogged. Obviously, a clogged storm drain results in water sitting on the road after a storm.