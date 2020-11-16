Miller: What you notice when working with KOB

Throughout the years, I have had countless volunteers tell me they notice litter and beautification projects more since they have worked with Keep Opelika Beautiful.
They might be traveling through a different town or simply driving down the same road they have traveled for years. Because of their hands-on work with KOB, they notice the roadside details.
Recently, one of the KOB board members mentioned an increased amount of litter along Simmons Street. We decided to coordinate a cleanup. I sent out a quick plea to KOB board members and had 9 people show up to pick up litter.
During the one-hour cleanup, we filled eight bags of trash. The craziest thing about the morning? We had a great time! We each got a little exercise. We told stories and laughed, and we were each satisfied with a job well done.
As we were walking down Simmons Street, one volunteer stopped me and pointed to a precious house with a well-kept yard. We agreed that we had passed that house many times while driving down the road, but never really noticed all the details. Later that day, I placed a beautification sign in the yard.
I love how small efforts can make such an impact.
In October, I noticed a flower bed in a high traffic area and pedestrian area that was not well-maintained. Honestly, it drove me crazy every time I passed by.
I contacted the property owner and received permission to clean out the flower bed. It seemed like a simple project from the road. Upon inspection, I realized that I had agreed to remove numerous thorny vines from three existing crepe myrtles, tangle with excessive privet, clear out dead junipers and wrestle with numerous honeysuckle vines. I love a challenge when I can get my hands dirty, so I set to it.
My first chore of cleaning out vines led to discovery of poison ivy. My attempt to avoid the poison ivy and later to kill it all was not effective. For three weeks, I have itched. I have done everything suggested by friends and family with no avail. It is like some super poison ivy that only comes around in 2020!
Seriously though, I am on the road to recovery and now I despise the overgrown flower bed with a vengeance. I have learned my lesson. Instead of jumping in a project, I will have my horticulturist husband to inspect the area before I start pulling plants.
We have received great response from our Harvest Home Competition. Several people have mentioned how fun it is to see creative ideas for decorating for the fall season. All submitted pictures are posted on Facebook.
We have divided the pictures up by city wards so make sure you check out all the albums. Vote on your favorite front yard, and we’ll announce the winners on Friday.
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.
