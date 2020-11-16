Miller: What you notice when working with KOB

I contacted the property owner and received permission to clean out the flower bed. It seemed like a simple project from the road. Upon inspection, I realized that I had agreed to remove numerous thorny vines from three existing crepe myrtles, tangle with excessive privet, clear out dead junipers and wrestle with numerous honeysuckle vines. I love a challenge when I can get my hands dirty, so I set to it.

My first chore of cleaning out vines led to discovery of poison ivy. My attempt to avoid the poison ivy and later to kill it all was not effective. For three weeks, I have itched. I have done everything suggested by friends and family with no avail. It is like some super poison ivy that only comes around in 2020!

Seriously though, I am on the road to recovery and now I despise the overgrown flower bed with a vengeance. I have learned my lesson. Instead of jumping in a project, I will have my horticulturist husband to inspect the area before I start pulling plants.

We have received great response from our Harvest Home Competition. Several people have mentioned how fun it is to see creative ideas for decorating for the fall season. All submitted pictures are posted on Facebook.