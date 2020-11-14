Mum's the word

To ensure mums thrive throughout the fall season, pick mums with their blooms not entirely open. This allows for longer bloom time.

“Always inspect the mums in the store for signs of insects or disease,” she said. “No one wants a sick plant!”

Powdery mildew is a disease most common on mums in the fall, resulting from hot, humid weather, which is an almost certainty in Alabama. If you discover powdery mildew on your plants, remove the infected leaves, and treat with a labeled fungicide.

Proper care

Mums are relatively easy and grow, especially in Alabama weather, either in containers or a planted landscape. These flowers perform best in moist, well-drained soil with added compost. Try to avoid wet, poorly drained soil.

Sunlight is essential for most flowers. Choose a planting site that receives six hours or more of sun.

“Regular sunlight and watering can keep mums thriving until the first frost,” Edwards said.

When planting in a landscape, plant at the same depth as the container the mum came in. Typically, garden mums are planted in late fall after they have finished blooming.