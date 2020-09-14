 Skip to main content
AuburnBank hires contractor for new HQ
auburnbank 2

A rendering of the corner of Gay and Magnolia streets once the new AuburnBank development is complete.

 City of Auburn

Birmingham-based BL Harbert International will build the new AuburnBank corporate headquarters building in downtown Auburn.

Situated on the corner of East Magnolia Avenue and North Gay Street, the AuburnBank project will include a four-story, 91,000-square-foot office building and a 526-space parking deck, which will be operated in partnership with the city.

AuburnBank will consolidate its operations there, using approximately 40,000 square feet and leasing out the rest of the space.

“BL Harbert International is thrilled to be the general contractor for the new AuburnBank campus,” said Ben Patrick, vice president at BL Harbert International. “This will be a great project for AuburnBank and the city of Auburn. We are very pleased to have the opportunity to work with Taylor & Mathis as well as AuburnBank to bring this project to reality.”

Atlanta-based development firm Taylor & Mathis is the development manager for the project. Completion is slated for December 2021.

