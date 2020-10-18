Fuller: Look! A castle!

Abby turned 3 years old this past week. Can you believe that?
It seems just like yesterday that she was born — skip to the next paragraph if you’re a frequent reader — seven and a half weeks early in the back of an ambulance on Friday the 13th...October at that — and on US Highway 280 to boot. That was quite a start to her sweet little life.
We travel on that same 280 five days a week as we take her to and from school in Alex City. If you’re headed east, back towards The Gap, Dadeville and The Bottle up on the hill just above the river bridge is a set of beautiful condos.
Now that she’s big enough to look out the window, she asks so many questions. On Monday, she saw the condos atop the hill and asked, “Daddy, is that a castle?” “No, baby. Those are condos,” I replied.
She loves fairytales, princesses, unicorns (“corn-corns”) and castles. We play with her giant Lego blocks often, and she always wants to build castles. So, we do. It’s her kingdom; we’re just blessed to be a part of it.
She loves playing in the sand, too. Her favorite place is at the end of our driveway where it meets up with the dirt road. It’s perhaps not the safest place, but we’re always with her. When a truck does come by, it’s usually our friend Olin who I reckon seldom drives double digits, even on 280.
Speaking of 280, on Tuesday, it happened again. “Daddy, is that a castle?” she asked. “No, baby. Those are condos,” I replied.
For her birthday, Lucy built her a giant sandbox with repurposed wood we already had in the barn. I had some sand delivered today. My calculations may have been a bit off, because I have enough sand to cover the bridge on 280 the next time it ices over.
On Wednesday, she asked, “Daddy, is that a castle?” “No, baby. Those are condos,” I replied.
She is a very special little girl, and we know that she’ll be so excited when we unveil her sandbox to her at her little birthday party on Saturday.
Last night, we were watching some kid videos on YouTube. I know most of them, but one popped up that I’d never seen. I heard Abby say something real fast. It sounded like, “My daddy is the best,” but I wasn’t sure.
Then the song started playing. It started with “My daddy is the best!” so I quickly looked at her. When I did, she smiled and said, “I love you, daddy.” My heart melted. What a special child. She is so loved.
I’m not the best. I know so many dads who are better than me, but Abby loves me, loves her mama, her sister and her grandparents so very much. We try the best we can. I’m always trying to do better — trying to be a better father.
Today, as we were driving across the bridge, I adjusted my rear view mirror so I could see her face, paused, pointed and said, “Abby, look!!! A castle!
You should have seen the smile on that baby’s face. It was a castle after all...a castle fit for a princess.
Jody Fuller is from Opelika. He is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, visit www.jodyfuller.com.
