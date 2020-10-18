Fuller: Look! A castle!

Speaking of 280, on Tuesday, it happened again. “Daddy, is that a castle?” she asked. “No, baby. Those are condos,” I replied.

For her birthday, Lucy built her a giant sandbox with repurposed wood we already had in the barn. I had some sand delivered today. My calculations may have been a bit off, because I have enough sand to cover the bridge on 280 the next time it ices over.

On Wednesday, she asked, “Daddy, is that a castle?” “No, baby. Those are condos,” I replied.

She is a very special little girl, and we know that she’ll be so excited when we unveil her sandbox to her at her little birthday party on Saturday.

Last night, we were watching some kid videos on YouTube. I know most of them, but one popped up that I’d never seen. I heard Abby say something real fast. It sounded like, “My daddy is the best,” but I wasn’t sure.

Then the song started playing. It started with “My daddy is the best!” so I quickly looked at her. When I did, she smiled and said, “I love you, daddy.” My heart melted. What a special child. She is so loved.