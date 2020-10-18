Anderson: Social impacts of the pandemic

Experiencing the pandemic has also helped me realize how precious people are to me, particularly when I’m unable to see them. Our grandsons are growing and maturing day by day without us being able to love on them. Particularly cherished are my husband and son who are my comfort as we share our enforced seclusion.

Even the ones who would have irritated me – they even become fonder in absentee. That’s the result of solitude and isolation. Maybe also time.

There used to be a fellow who was undeniably annoying. Talked too much, expounded on topics on which we differed. How delighted I would be to spend time with him now. Well, delighted for a time, and then I’m sure he’d get back to bothersome before long. Nonetheless… I’m needing the company of just about everyone.

I am so missing restaurants. And that’s even considering that we didn’t go out to eat very often. When I can’t do something, it becomes that much more attractive. When this all started, we had a list of take-out shops and rotated between them to support our local businesses.