Albritton: Acts of kindness inspire kindness

One billboard around town gets my attention. The billboard is blank except for three words in the center. The words are “Just Be Kind.” That’s all there is. No person or business claims credit for the statement.

Those words got me to thinking about myself. I write about kindness. I advocate kindness. I encourage others to be kind. But questions pop up when I take an honest look at myself. Am I practicing what I preach? Do I go out of my way to commit acts of kindness? In what ways am I being kind to the people whose lives I touch? I realized I did not have many good answers to my questions.

Jesus had a word or two to say about the matter. In his Sermon on the Mount Jesus said, “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only he who does the will of my Father who is in heaven.”

I know that applies to me, just as it applies to every Christ follower. Jesus is saying, “Walter, you can talk or write about kindness all day but if you don’t practice it, your words will mean nothing. Talk is simply talk, but being kind to others is the will of my Father, and doing his will is what matters.”