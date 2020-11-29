Albritton: Cheerleaders help us make it through the night

So Billy offers a word to me and you, and all who are struggling with the issues of life: “Never give up! Keep the faith! You are not alone. God has not forgotten you! God knows you, and he knows what you need because God is the ultimate encourager!”

The writer of the Book of Hebrews in the New Testament would agree with Billy. It is God who provides us with that “great cloud of witnesses which surrounds us.”

Those witnesses are cheering us on to “lay aside every weight and sin which clings so closely” so that we may “run with perseverance the race that is set before us, looking to Jesus the pioneer and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is seated at the right hand of the throne of God.”

It helps me to think that Jesus is the Head Cheerleader in that cloud of witnesses, constantly reminding us that he is with us and encouraging us not to “grow weary or fainthearted.” Jesus is the one whose voice I need most to hear when weariness comes upon me.

A blessed man

During recent weeks, many of the friends of Jesus who are my cheerleaders have not forgotten me. They have encouraged me with emails, phone calls, cards, flowers, fruit and even a chocolate pie and a pecan pie.