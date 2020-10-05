Albritton: It’s time for some down on our knees praying

Three times when I was in desperate need myself, God sent men to pray for me, and every time, each man dropped on his knees beside me to pray. Neither man knew the nature of my need, only that God had told them to go pray for me.

The sense of God’s presence was an overwhelming blessing as God met my need. Joy flooded my soul. I began to believe that God wanted me to go to my knees more often in prayer, especially when I was praying for individuals who had come to me with a great need for God’s mercy and guidance.

Several examples

The Bible gives us several examples of men praying on their knees.

In First Kings, we find King Solomon crying out to God for Israel in a powerful prayer, the kind of prayer we should be praying for our nation. When Solomon finished praying, “he rose from before the altar of the Lord, where he had been kneeling with his hands stretched out toward heaven.”

In another poignant scene, we find the reformer and prophet Ezra, so ashamed of the disgraceful sins of Israel that he fell on his knees praying “with my hands spread out to the Lord my God.” His stirring prayer of repentance is yet another example of the kind of prayer we Americans should be praying for our country.