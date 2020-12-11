Albritton: Pray they will experience the joy of God’s presence

During the weeks of my wife’s rehabilitation from hip surgery, she and I both tested positive for the COVID-19. Family members and dear friends asked repeatedly, “What can we do for you?”

The key word was “do.” When you are hurting, the people who love you want to do something for you.

One friend’s response was to bring us some black-eyed peas, cornbread and fried chicken. Mighty fine eating! Of course that was a welcome blessing. Sharing good food is one fine way of doing something for struggling friends.

However, the big question remains: Is there something more significant that you may do for friends who are not only sick, but possibly facing death?

After pondering that dilemma for weeks, I have come up with one solid answer: pray earnestly that your friends will experience the joy of God’s presence in their crisis hours.

Nothing is more important to the human soul than the peace and joy of God’s loving presence. The Psalmist David said it well: “You will show me the way of life, granting me the joy of your presence and the pleasures of living with you forever” (Psalm 16:11).