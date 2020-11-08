Albritton: There is something magnetic about of Jesus

In the face of hardship, even bewildering circumstances, you learn to say to yourself, “If with tears I must serve Christ, then with tears I will serve him. I belong to him. He belongs to me. Whatever he asks of me, I will do it with the strength he gives me.” Then, often in the midst of heartache, you find that he gives you joy and peace you never dreamed of having.

This reinforces your desire to honor Christ in every way possible.

6. You are unwilling to settle for a nominal relationship to Christ.

The more you follow Christ, and enjoy the strength he provides, the more you want to be the best you can be for him. A weak, pathetic relationship to Christ is out of the question. You are inspired by the zeal of other Christians – like for example that of C. T. Studd.

A wealthy Englishman, he surrendered to Christ and sold everything so he could take the gospel to the world. Studd went first to China, then to India and in retirement to Sudan.