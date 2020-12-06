Albritton: When your soul is troubled

Another source of hope and help for me has been the love and prayers of my friends. I have reached out to my friends, and they have reached out to me. They want to “do” something for me, but what I need most is the assurance of their love, to know that though we are separated physically, they are “with me.”

I tell so many friends how blessed I am by the sound of their voice. It means the world to hear a brother or sister in Christ call my name and tell me they are holding Dean and me in their prayers.

In my old age, I have often wondered why we don’t do that more often – call our friends and tell them we love them. We don’t need to wait until they are about ready to cross the Jordan. Since, as the Psalmist reminds us, “Each man’s life is but a breath,” we need to express our love for one another now, today, not tomorrow!

Several dear friends have called and prayed for me over the phone. I can witness to the fact that God has used those prayers to bless my soul. Not everyone feels comfortable praying on the phone so a lovely card or letter can also make a difference – or a phone call without a prayer.