Guest column: Local ministers issue statement on racial justice, reconciliation

These realities grieve us.

The root of this injustice is sin. In our nation, we see the cumulative effect of hundreds of years of racism, including the lasting effects of slavery, racial terror lynchings, and discrimination in our own state and county.

Though we affirm and are thankful for each stride achieved toward a right evaluation of all human dignity, there is still much to do to address the ongoing injustice present in our communities today.

As followers of Jesus, and leaders within His family, we confess and repent of our complacency and collective silence in this area and ask the forgiveness of our local community members, regardless of faith tradition, especially those who have suffered and still suffer injustice.

Humbly, yet with resolve, we (the men and women of the Lee County Ministers Alliance - trusting in the gospel of the Lord Jesus) desire to proactively address these generational sins, pursuing reconciliation, to the glory of God and fame of Jesus.

We, the Lee County Ministers Alliance, commit ourselves to fostering opportunities for honest and productive dialogue among pastors and ministry leaders within our county to address the sins of prejudice and injustice.