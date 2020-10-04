Guest column: Local ministers issue statement on racial justice, reconciliation

Micah 6:8 - He has told you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?
Isaiah 1:17 - ...Seek justice, correct oppression…
Psalm 106:3 - Blessed are they who observe justice, who do righteousness at all times!
God has instilled in every man, woman, and child dignity, equal worth, and an eternal soul as His image-bearers (Acts 17:26, Ecclesiastes 12:7).
As a gathering of Christian pastors and ministry leaders in Lee County, Alabama, we collectively grieve the ongoing injustices that affect so many men, women and children in communities across our nation and in our own community. We see the effects of inequality on individuals, on families, on neighborhoods, and whole communities.
We are convinced that every member of our community is affected by this brokenness; our minds and lives bear the marks of it, whether we are cognizant of it or not. The effects are present in education, employment, healthcare, criminal justice, etc., as well as our perspective on such issues.
We acknowledge that many of these harmful effects are experienced disproportionately by our fellow community members of color, even as many of us among the majority culture continue to benefit from and safeguard our unearned privilege.
These realities grieve us.
The root of this injustice is sin. In our nation, we see the cumulative effect of hundreds of years of racism, including the lasting effects of slavery, racial terror lynchings, and discrimination in our own state and county.
Though we affirm and are thankful for each stride achieved toward a right evaluation of all human dignity, there is still much to do to address the ongoing injustice present in our communities today.
As followers of Jesus, and leaders within His family, we confess and repent of our complacency and collective silence in this area and ask the forgiveness of our local community members, regardless of faith tradition, especially those who have suffered and still suffer injustice.
Humbly, yet with resolve, we (the men and women of the Lee County Ministers Alliance - trusting in the gospel of the Lord Jesus) desire to proactively address these generational sins, pursuing reconciliation, to the glory of God and fame of Jesus.
We, the Lee County Ministers Alliance, commit ourselves to fostering opportunities for honest and productive dialogue among pastors and ministry leaders within our county to address the sins of prejudice and injustice.
We commit to lead by example in the pursuit of true gospel reconciliation between white and black followers of Jesus, desiring that the Church might lead by example in our
community.
We commit to pursuing growth in trust between ethnic minority members of our churches and their white brothers and sisters. And, we commit to pray for our community leaders and to assist them in this pursuit in whatever ways the Lord ordains (1 Timothy 2:1-4).
We are thankful for our Lee County community leaders (elected, appointed, and volunteer) and the willingness they have expressed to proactively engage these injustices.
We ask our leaders to foster healthy dialogue and to increase their pursuit and development of avenues that affirm and protect the dignity of every man, woman, and child in our community, beginning with our fellow citizens of color.
All this we affirm and commit to for the glory of Jesus, whose family (which is our family) includes men, women, and children from every nation, tribe, people, and language (Revelation 7:9).
Authors:
Clifford Jones is pastor of Greater Peace Baptist Church in Opelika and is president of the Lee County Ministers Alliance, which is a gathering of Christian pastors and ministry leaders from across Lee County.
Also endorsing this article are:
Rev. Kevin Flannagan, The EDGE
Rev. Dr. Nathaniel Dunlap, PRF Teaching Ministry
Rev. Noah Kiser, First Pres Opelika
Rev. John Dale Rector, retired minister
Apostle Hamlet Barnes, Jr., Mustard Seed Faith Center
Rev. Ben Jefferies, The Good Shepherd Anglican Church
Rev. Dr. Tom Tippet, The Church at Opelika
