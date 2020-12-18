Huffman: ‘Santa’s really, really, really real!’

When I was about 3 or so, I was given the honor of picking the cup out as a Christmas gift for Pawpaw Jim. Sensing my eagerness to give the gift (and knowing well my tendency to blurt out things that were best left silent), my mother instructed, “Now, don’t you dare go and tell Pawpaw what we got him. You hear me?”

I promised. Too bad I forgot the very moment I saw him that same day.

“Hey, Pawpaw! We got you a Christmas present! It’s a cup with Santa on it!”

Now, if it had been any other cup, Pawpaw Jim would surely have remembered my little hint. But, wouldn’t you know, he had no recollection whatsoever, looking genuinely surprised as he opened his present on Christmas Eve. I’ve got a strong hunch that Santa had used some mighty powerful Christmas magic to erase Pawpaw’s memory.

Makes the most sense to me, anyway.

Exhibit C: All my childhood gifts from Santa.