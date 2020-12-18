Huffman: ‘Santa’s really, really, really real!’

Ryder, my rowdy 8-year-old nephew, abruptly shut his overactive trap and got really quiet.
Though very brief, the occasion was quite eerie, as I’m used to hearing Ryder’s rackety gab go nonstop anytime I’m remotely near him. Instantly absorbing the unsettling silence, my gut sense gave me the heads-up that I was about to be hit with something super serious and complex.
“Uncle Keith, can I ask you somethin’? What’s all this business about Santa Claus not bein’ real?”
I literally had a nanosecond to prepare a fitting response. It needed to be warm, sincere and inspiring:
“Boy, what in the world you talkin’ about now?”
“... Santa Claus. Why do some people say he ain’t real?”
“... Well, you know, folks choose what they want to believe. Some beliefs make people feel happy, and other beliefs can make people feel confused or even sad. Me, I tend to look for evidence. But, then again, just because you can’t see something doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not there, either.”
Ryder nodded, but I could see in his eyes that he wanted a straight answer. So I did my best:
“Listen, if believin’ in someone special like Santa makes you feel happy at Christmastime, then why stop now?”
Ryder nodded again. Then his wily grin returned, as did the acceleration to his motormouth, and the subject changed to whatever random thoughts had grabbed the mic in his head.
The matter was resolved... Or so I thought.
A couple days later, my 6-year-old son, Kaleb, began expressing his own doubt about Old Saint Nick, loudly declaring on repeat, “Santa’s NOT real!”
An investigation was launched, and I soon learned that my nephew Ryder’s 12-year-old brother, Hayden, was responsible for lighting these anti-yuletide fuses. That’s why I gave Mawmaw Sue Sanders a call and asked her to have a talk with her great-grandson, who, along with Ryder, lives with her.
I also had a particular favor in mind. After all, I figured if someone couldn’t resist lighting some drama-infused fireworks, then they should clean up whatever mess they leave behind.
Mawmaw Sue agreed and, shortly afterward, Kaleb received a phone call from Hayden, who said with the utmost holiday-inspired sincerity, “I don’t know what you’re talking about, but I was just kidding.”
If only the rest of the world could be so genuine. Santa wouldn’t even need a “Naughty” list.
I’d hoped the whole thing would finally simmer. But then Kaleb started having some trouble grasping reality in general:
“Daddy’s NOT real! Mommy’s NOT real! Baby brothers AREN’T real! Boys named ‘Kaleb’ AREN’T real!”
I reckon he could be on to something. Maybe we’re all figments of Santa’s imagination, meaning we’ll all perish should he stop believing. Certainly something to let your mind nibble on for a while.
In the meantime, there’s quite a bit of considerable evidence that I can reference to defend the existence of ol’ Santa Claus. In fact, what I’m about to submit to you will surely vanquish any doubt.
Unless you’re just being stubborn.
Exhibit A: A black-and-white photo that was taken during the Christmas of 1956 inside S. S. Kresge Co., a five-and-dime store that once served customers in Lancaster, Ohio. The photo features an excited 7-year-old Pawpaw Jim Sanders, who’s standing by his smiling little brother, Uncle Louis.
And sitting right before them is none other than Old Saint Nick, in the flesh and awaiting their gift requests. Of course, I also have my own childhood pictures with Santa, who appears a bit chunkier than he did in Pawpaw Jim’s photo.
I reckon that sort of thing happens naturally when a fella spends a lot of his time gorging on cookies.
Exhibit B: An aging coffee cup bearing Santa’s jolly mug.
When I was about 3 or so, I was given the honor of picking the cup out as a Christmas gift for Pawpaw Jim. Sensing my eagerness to give the gift (and knowing well my tendency to blurt out things that were best left silent), my mother instructed, “Now, don’t you dare go and tell Pawpaw what we got him. You hear me?”
I promised. Too bad I forgot the very moment I saw him that same day.
“Hey, Pawpaw! We got you a Christmas present! It’s a cup with Santa on it!”
Now, if it had been any other cup, Pawpaw Jim would surely have remembered my little hint. But, wouldn’t you know, he had no recollection whatsoever, looking genuinely surprised as he opened his present on Christmas Eve. I’ve got a strong hunch that Santa had used some mighty powerful Christmas magic to erase Pawpaw’s memory.
Makes the most sense to me, anyway.
Exhibit C: All my childhood gifts from Santa.
This one’s a no-brainer. In reflecting on all the swell gifts I woke up to find in the living room during all my childhood Christmas mornings (e.g., Ninja Turtles, a bicycle, games), I’d have expected my adult family members would’ve gladly taken the credit for giving them to me. Instead, my parents always assured me that Santa brought them. Furthermore, the empty milk glasses and plates bearing cookie crumbs gave further proof that this was the case as well.
Now, I could keep going on and on about all my evidence for Santa. But I don’t reckon it’s necessary, as my son Kaleb is now insisting he wants to talk with the jolly, bearded giver of gifts:
“Hey, Daddy! I wanna tell Santa what I want for Christmas! I didn’t mean it when I said he wasn’t real. Santa’s really, really, really real!”
Keith Huffman can be reached at kmhuffman86@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!