King: I’m thankful for the jobs I’ve had

My first job was working at my dad’s business. He owned a coal yard and building supply store. I worked there as soon as I was old enough to hold a shovel. I don’t guess we had child-labor laws back then, or at least Daddy and I didn’t know about them if we did!

I asked him once why I didn’t get paid to work for him like the grownups did. He answered, “That’s because they don’t eat and sleep at my house.” Even at that naive young age, I understood exactly what he meant. So, I guess that was my first paying job, even though in my mind, I wasn’t actually getting paid.

I was getting an allowance. Dad “allowed” me to work for my rent, clothing, and food!

I had a few occasional jobs as a kid that paid. Two dollars seemed to be the going rate for most of them. I cut my neighbors grass for $2...with a push mower. Back then, I could buy necessities, like two 45 records or a model car, for that amount of money.