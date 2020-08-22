 Skip to main content
Letter -- Jenny's weekly column in O-A News stirs emotions
"The Wedding Dress" column in the Opelika-Auburn News by Jenny Filush-Glaze was magnificent as have been so many of her weekly columns over a protracted period of publishing.

During the COVID-19 pandemic they have been even more poignant.

I am one of her greatest fans and read her column religiously. Lately there have been many mornings that I intended to write and say "thank you," alas, the tyranny of the urgent intervened.

But, today, as I sat crying, reading her beautiful words, masterfully composed, I knew I had to thank her once again.

I remember when first we met at the Auburn Library's New Authors' Introduction event with our new books. I had my booth for Soji and Dash across from hers.

Now, several years later, I simply say that I, as a pastor and one acquainted with grief, am in awe of her work.

Creative, caring, and brilliant narratives wake the day for me every week. All thanks to Jenny Filush-Glaze.

The Rev. John William Klein

Saint James the Great Anglican Church

Smiths Station

