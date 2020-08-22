Letter -- Jenny's weekly column in O-A News stirs emotions

"The Wedding Dress" column in the Opelika-Auburn News by Jenny Filush-Glaze was magnificent as have been so many of her weekly columns over a protracted period of publishing.
During the COVID-19 pandemic they have been even more poignant.
I am one of her greatest fans and read her column religiously. Lately there have been many mornings that I intended to write and say "thank you," alas, the tyranny of the urgent intervened.
But, today, as I sat crying, reading her beautiful words, masterfully composed, I knew I had to thank her once again.
I remember when first we met at the Auburn Library's New Authors' Introduction event with our new books. I had my booth for Soji and Dash across from hers.
Now, several years later, I simply say that I, as a pastor and one acquainted with grief, am in awe of her work.
Creative, caring, and brilliant narratives wake the day for me every week. All thanks to Jenny Filush-Glaze.
The Rev. John William Klein
Saint James the Great Anglican Church
Smiths Station
