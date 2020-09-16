Belk: The good news is that there are lots of classics

After we’d moved to Auburn, my oldest sister took me to a free movie at API’s Grave’s Amphitheater to see “Stranger on a Train.” As an experienced 7-year-old, I knew when to keep my eyes closed. Not long ago, I watched that mystery again on AMC, and it still scared me.

Other than an occasional Friday night film at Langdon Hall, I did my movie viewing at the Tiger and War Eagle theaters. Barefoot, wearing rolled up blue jeans, Jane and I hiked up North College Street to one of those theaters on summertime Saturday mornings clutching our dimes for admission.

Back then when we called them picture shows, we watched musicals like “Singing in the Rain,” “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, and “Calamity Jane,” along with the Esther Williams swimming extravaganzas.

The adventures of Tarzan and Cheeta and The Lone Ranger and Tonto captivated us. “Francis the Talking Mule” and “Ma and Pa Kettle” made us laugh. We didn’t have Hallmark movies at Christmastime. Instead, we watched “Miracle on 34th Street” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Wide CinemaScope screens made the actors as well as the stories seem bigger than life. Nowadays, the theaters and screens are half the size. We still refer to motion pictures as the “big screen,” but they don’t compare.