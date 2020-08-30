Blockbusters with Auburn ties for in-home movie nights on the Plains

Even if you can’t go out to the movies in the Auburn-Opelika area, plenty of movies can bring Auburn-Opelika to you.

Movie night in the Loveliest Village has come home to the living room during the coronavirus pandemic. Theaters in Auburn and Opelika are closed, and nights out on the Plains have been quiet lately as locals keep their social distance in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The closest thing to the silver screen is across from the couch. But even on an in-home movie night, the following films can bring the town outside to TV inside, featuring actors, actresses and characters with local ties — and even the area itself as a setting.

Here’s a list of critically acclaimed movies with a hometown feel. All of these can be rented digitally from various providers for about $3.99.

Big Fish featuring Auburn University

Tim Burton’s 2003 fantasy is set in fictional Alabama, offering up the director’s Southern Gothic answer to the Wizard of Oz.

And when one of the characters is found attending Auburn University, the larger-than-life story shifts there.

The movie was filmed entirely in Alabama, with much of it done in nearby Wetumpka and Millbrook, so the scenery is plenty familiar. The scenes set in Auburn were actually filmed at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, but for a few minutes of runtime, AU as a setting plays a starring role.

The Help starring Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer’s work has only earned more and more recognition in recent years, but for the Auburn University graduate and outspoken supporter of her alma mater, it was her role in 2011’s The Help which won a coveted Oscar.