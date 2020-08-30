Blockbusters with Auburn ties for in-home movie nights on the Plains

Even if you can’t go out to the movies in the Auburn-Opelika area, plenty of movies can bring Auburn-Opelika to you.
Movie night in the Loveliest Village has come home to the living room during the coronavirus pandemic. Theaters in Auburn and Opelika are closed, and nights out on the Plains have been quiet lately as locals keep their social distance in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The closest thing to the silver screen is across from the couch. But even on an in-home movie night, the following films can bring the town outside to TV inside, featuring actors, actresses and characters with local ties — and even the area itself as a setting.
Here’s a list of critically acclaimed movies with a hometown feel. All of these can be rented digitally from various providers for about $3.99.
Big Fish featuring Auburn University
Tim Burton’s 2003 fantasy is set in fictional Alabama, offering up the director’s Southern Gothic answer to the Wizard of Oz.
And when one of the characters is found attending Auburn University, the larger-than-life story shifts there.
The movie was filmed entirely in Alabama, with much of it done in nearby Wetumpka and Millbrook, so the scenery is plenty familiar. The scenes set in Auburn were actually filmed at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, but for a few minutes of runtime, AU as a setting plays a starring role.
The Help starring Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer’s work has only earned more and more recognition in recent years, but for the Auburn University graduate and outspoken supporter of her alma mater, it was her role in 2011’s The Help which won a coveted Oscar.
Spencer won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance.
Spencer graduated from Auburn in 1994.
She has since earned nominations for Best Supporting Actress again in 2017 for Hidden Figures and in 2018 for The Shape of Water.
The Help was filmed mostly in Mississippi, set there and telling a poignant story set during the Civil Rights Movement. The film was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards in 2012, when Spencer won her award.
Apollo 13 featuring Ken Mattingly
In the 1995 hit movie about the Apollo 13 mission, Gary Sinise plays Ken Mattingly, an astronaut and 1958 graduate of Auburn University.
Mattingly played a key role in the real mission in 1970, and through Sinise the Auburn graduate plays a big part in this film as well.
The movie drew big at the box office, was celebrated by critical acclaim, and is now beloved as a classic — and it boasts a star-studded cast featuring Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon and Ed Harris. Sinise, maybe best known for his roles as Lieutenant Dan on Forrest Gump and as 10-year leading man on CSI on TV, is another one of those stars.
Mattingly has also been depicted in the HBO mini-series From Earth to the Moon, released a few years after Apollo 13 hit theaters.
Fight Club starring Thom Gossom
Well after pioneering on campus as one of Auburn University’s first black athletes, Gossom took up a major speaking role in 1999’s cult classic Fight Club, alongside stars Brad Pitt and Edward Norton.
Gossom plays a police detective in the movie, which plays out like a psychological roller coaster.
Gossom has continued to act here and there ever since, being credited for roles even in 2020.
Gossom helped break the color barrier on the Auburn football team, walking on with the team in 1970 just a year after James Owens became Auburn’s first black scholarship player in 1969, ultimately earning his own scholarship and graduating in 1975.
Gossom was awarded the Auburn Alumni Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.
