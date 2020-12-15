Belk: It’s been a worldwide favorite since it debuted

Rummaging through a box of old clothes, I pulled out a red sweatshirt with the Nutcracker image covering the front.

When I say old clothes, I’m not talking about the “if-you-haven’t-worn-it-in-the –past-six-months” kind. This relic was the 20-year-old kind. One that brought back memories that I didn’t want to give up.

I have to admit that at the time I’d never seen “The Nutcracker.” Seems there were always too many other things needing my attention the weeks before Christmas. But when 7-year-old D.J. signed up to be a sword-waving rascal in the party scene, I volunteered to take him to practices. Suddenly, I started picking up facts about the fantasy.

“The Nutcracker” debuted on Dec. 18, 1891, in St. Petersburg, and it’s been a worldwide favorite ever since. The story is simple and easy to understand.

Based on E.T.A. Hoffmann’s story “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” it’s the tale of a young girl who receives a nutcracker in the shape of a prince from a family friend. That night, after she falls asleep, the nutcracker is transformed into a real boy. The two of them visit a dreamland filled with magic and adventure.