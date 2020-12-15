Belk: It’s been a worldwide favorite since it debuted

Rummaging through a box of old clothes, I pulled out a red sweatshirt with the Nutcracker image covering the front.
When I say old clothes, I’m not talking about the “if-you-haven’t-worn-it-in-the –past-six-months” kind. This relic was the 20-year-old kind. One that brought back memories that I didn’t want to give up.
I have to admit that at the time I’d never seen “The Nutcracker.” Seems there were always too many other things needing my attention the weeks before Christmas. But when 7-year-old D.J. signed up to be a sword-waving rascal in the party scene, I volunteered to take him to practices. Suddenly, I started picking up facts about the fantasy.
“The Nutcracker” debuted on Dec. 18, 1891, in St. Petersburg, and it’s been a worldwide favorite ever since. The story is simple and easy to understand.
Based on E.T.A. Hoffmann’s story “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” it’s the tale of a young girl who receives a nutcracker in the shape of a prince from a family friend. That night, after she falls asleep, the nutcracker is transformed into a real boy. The two of them visit a dreamland filled with magic and adventure.
In some countries, “The Nutcracker” is performed year-round. But in the U.S., it’s Christmas fare. Malls and stores are filled with the strains of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite,” and countless ballet companies launch their rendition of the century-old tale.
“The Nutcracker” is a perfect way to usher in the holidays, since Christmas is a time of fantasies brought to life by this story. There’s a festive blend of lights, scenery, charming costumes and dancers — snowflakes, flowers, fluffy tutus, candy canes and a Sugar Plum Fairy.
I watched weeks of practice from the wings. Children, teenagers and adults came together on Sunday afternoons to go over and over the dances. There were no twinkling lights or velvet gowns, only cold floors and sweatpants, hard work and blisters.
Soon, long nighttime rehearsals started. Gradually, gauzy costumes dappled the studio. Some still wore sweats, while others were wrapped in layers of net.
Off stage, little boys swapped Pokemon cards or hunched over homework. Mothers rushed in with fast-food suppers. Others patiently sewed sequins on silk or painted mouse faces on little girls.
Finally, it was time for the dress rehearsal when the dreamland magic of music and costumes and scenery came together in a gift bag of make-believe. I could hardly wait to see the real thing.
But over the weeks of rehearsals, I’d morphed into the crowd-control mom. “Could you stay with the children during the performance?” the director asked me. So, when the lights went down and the curtain lifted on opening night, I was backstage cuing entrances for angels, snowflakes, candy canes and mice, as well as the “bad boys.”
It didn’t really matter, though. When the cast trooped on stage, my eyes locked on one young party boy. And I couldn’t seem to look at anything else.
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.
