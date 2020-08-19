I wonder about the wedding dress

There are many times that my mind wanders back to a gentleman I had the honor and privilege of walking beside in his grief journey, and I become both saddened and uplifted at the same time.
He was a grizzled old war veteran, a recipient of numerous bronze stars, purple hearts and a myriad of other awards from his battle days that encompassed three major wars - World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam.
He was cranky and cantankerous, gruff with his words and dismissive to most, but when it came time to share stories of his beloved wife, the “battle ready” stance would disappear and the immense love that he held for his wife was one to behold.
Inside his shirt pocket, he kept an old black and white picture of his late wife, one that he pulled out frequently and shared with anyone who would take the time to stop and listen. The fire in his voice mimicked the torch of love that he still carried for her, the pain etched upon his face, and the hands that shook as he cradled that image were scarred and riddled with arthritis from age.
Every time, I would take that picture gently into my hands as he held it out to me, and I would validated for him how incredibly beautiful she was. And he would smile bright, even as the tears slid gently down his face.
I will never forget the first time I visited him in his home. He was extremely private, and he didn’t like visitors, so when I waited an ungodly amount of time for him to come to the door I wondered if I had made a mistake in coming. But then, just as I was turning away, he opened the door and let me inside.
Not many people understand how difficult that was for him because he didn’t like to show emotion or feelings, and he certainly didn’t like fame or attention called to his “war days.” Even as we sat together, he dodged multiple phone calls from reporters who wished to interview him or invite him to speak at an event; his desire to engage in these activities was absolutely zero.
Anyway, I took time to glance around his humble home, the carpet worn and barren from his many treks to the kitchen or to his bedroom. War remembrances and pictures lined his walls, and he had a story for every single one of them. And believe me, some of them are so powerful and heartbreaking that I will never forget them.
But what struck me the most was when he asked me to follow him to the dining room. This space was absent of clutter and remained exactly the way his late wife left it - the china still on the table and pictures of family adorning the walls. And then, there was the absolutely gorgeous wedding dress that she had worn for their wedding over 60 years ago proudly displayed and clearly the centerpiece of most importance to him.
I watched as he shuffled over and gently ran his hand along the faded lace and just stood silently in respect for that moment, a moment in which he shared something so intimate, and I felt the love in that room.
I think about that moment often, and I smile at the memory of him as he has long ago joined his wife, something he prayed for daily.
I wonder what has happened to that wedding dress and can only hope that those who were left behind cherish it and hold it in safe keeping, a symbol of love, even after death.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!