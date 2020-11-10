Miller: Harvest Home Competition is underway

My goodness, the weather lately has been perfect. My grandmother would say, “This weather couldn’t be better if I ordered it.”
I’m not sure where that idiom originated, but I like it.
Fall is my favorite time of year, except for one detail. I am not a fan of Halloween. I love to see precious children dressed in cartoon characters or the blow-up costumes that were all the rage this year. I really don’t love the ghosts, goblins, spiders and bloody faces.
When my kids were toddlers, I wouldn’t let them watch TV during October because the sweetest shows featured scary characters. But I love football season, fall clothes, beautiful leaves and the change in the season.
Since we’ve survived so much this year, I am announcing a big Thanksgiving celebration this year. We need an excuse to decorate, cook good food and celebrate family. This idea fits in perfectly with the first annual Harvest Home Competition.
The friendly competition began last week and wraps up next Friday. To participate, one photo can be submitted to KOB through email (tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com). The photo does not have to just be your front porch. You may have a perfect setting around a bench or swing.
Please include the homeowner name and address. This information will not be published. We are accepting photos through Friday, Nov. 13.
Beginning Nov. 16, photos will be posted on the KOB Facebook page for viewing and voting. Each “Like” on the original photo will be one vote. There will be a separate photo album on Facebook for each city ward. Make sure you vote for homes in every ward, not just where you live.
The winner from each city ward will be announced on Friday, Nov. 20. Besides the awards from Facebook voting, we will have a Mayor’s Choice Award. The other recognition will be the Creativity Award. This will be determined by KOB volunteers.
So, how do you plan to win one of the awards? I will give you a few tips.
Yesterday we were riding through the historic district, and I spotted a house with the most perfect decorations. A stack of bright orange pumpkins had been placed along the front steps. The welcome sign leaning up against the front door was brown with white writing. Brown crates were rested on either side of the door with bright colored mums.
The front porch caught my eye because it was as well-organized, not over done but decorated in good taste. I was driving to TigerTown earlier this week and saw another porch worthy of an award.
This house had a pair of precious scarecrows sitting on bales of hay. There were mums on either side of the bales.
There are so many options for making your yard and porch front porch a winner. I look forward to seeing your pictures!
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!