Miller: Harvest Home Competition is underway

Beginning Nov. 16, photos will be posted on the KOB Facebook page for viewing and voting. Each “Like” on the original photo will be one vote. There will be a separate photo album on Facebook for each city ward. Make sure you vote for homes in every ward, not just where you live.

The winner from each city ward will be announced on Friday, Nov. 20. Besides the awards from Facebook voting, we will have a Mayor’s Choice Award. The other recognition will be the Creativity Award. This will be determined by KOB volunteers.

So, how do you plan to win one of the awards? I will give you a few tips.

Yesterday we were riding through the historic district, and I spotted a house with the most perfect decorations. A stack of bright orange pumpkins had been placed along the front steps. The welcome sign leaning up against the front door was brown with white writing. Brown crates were rested on either side of the door with bright colored mums.

The front porch caught my eye because it was as well-organized, not over done but decorated in good taste. I was driving to TigerTown earlier this week and saw another porch worthy of an award.

This house had a pair of precious scarecrows sitting on bales of hay. There were mums on either side of the bales.