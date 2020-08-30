On the way to a comedy show at a college in Georgia the other night, I stopped for some gas, snacks and drinks.
This was only my second gig since March 15. I was really nervous, which is a rarity, and even a bit scared. I texted a dear friend and fellow comic in LA about my concerns.
“It’s not fear; it’s nervous energy. Use it, young Jedi,” he replied.
While I appreciate him, his wisdom and his positivity, it was more than nervous energy. It was odd. I just had that gut-feeling.
I’m never scared. I have no fear, except for clowns, flying monkeys and old ladies with pigtails. So, to combat these jitters, my drinks included a Mountain Dew, a Red Bull and a 5-Hour energy drink. Yeah, all of that. All. Of. That.
I also got a bag of Bugles and a Coke. In fact, I got two bags, as they were “buy one get one free.”
I’m 48 years old, yet still like to stick them on the tips of my fingers. I mean, don’t you? It’s not so easy to do at this age, but can be done. I’ve been doing this since childhood. I feel like witch when I do it, my pretty.
Some of my earliest and fondest memories are from my grandfather’s washateria in downtown Dadeville. That place was so hot in the summertime, but I wasn’t fazed. All I needed was a bag of Bugles and a Coke to make it through the day.
Refroe’s Market had a special on Bugles earlier in the month, so I bought a bag. I figured it was time to pass the tradition on to Abigail, my almost 3-year-old. It’s a rite of passage, as far as I’m concerned. She picked it up quickly — like a duck to water, like a bear to honey, like a country boy to Mountain Dew.
While driving the back roads of Chambers County en route to my destination, I pulled off at a church in Standing Rock. Now that’s a place I’d never been to or through before, but it was a quaint little community.
Their community center needs some funds. Help if you can. Maybe they want to do a comedy show. Anyway, young Jedi was still nervous, so he pulled over to put Bugles on his fingers. Then, he took a swig of his Coke. His nerves were calmed. One way or another, he would make it through the day.
Back to first person, he, I mean, I finally arrived at my destination. Due to weather, they’d moved the “Back to School” event to an auditorium indoors. I was grateful, because there’s nothing worse than performing comedy outside. The only thing comparable is performing comedy indoors in a large room where everyone is spaced 6 feet apart while wearing masks. Golly. It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, and that includes fast-dancing and calculus.
Comedy is awesome, but the setup of the room can make all the difference in the world. They were practicing social distancing, which I absolutely respect, but it was not conducive to a comedy show. Jeff Foxworthy would have bombed in there.
They said they enjoyed it, and people were laughing, but I couldn’t hear a thing, nor could I see anything. Their facial expressions were concealed by the masks. It was a dreadful experience for me. Oh well, I knew the sun was still going to come up the next day. But still…bummer.
When I got back in the car, I gathered myself and opened the second bag of Bugles. It was that kind of night. I beat myself up all the way home, with witch fingers, of course.
I dropped Abby off at Mama’s before I hit the road, because Lucy had schoolwork to complete. By the time I got home, Lucy had already gotten her. When I walked in, she was lying on the bed with heavy eyes. She looked at me once as if she was in a daze. Then looked at me again, and her eyes lit up like the Fourth of July!
“Daddy!” she shouted as she jumped up and hugged me for the next five minutes. And just like that, the misery of the evening was a thing of the past.
I was grateful for the opportunity and am sorry it didn’t go as well as my events usually go, but sometimes, it’s just out of your hands.
What do you do? You stand up, dust yourself off and do it again. Most of all, you focus on what’s truly important in life. That’s what matters. My family matters, and I’ll take “Daddy!” over a good gig or bag of Bugles and a Coke any day.
Jody Fuller is from Opelika. He is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, visit www.jodyfuller.com.
