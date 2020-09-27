 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn Mall announces next pop-up shop winner
0 comments

Auburn Mall announces next pop-up shop winner

  • 0

The Auburn Mall announced Friday the results of its search for Auburn’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop and named Crowned Boutique of Opelika as the winner to receive a six-week pop-up shop in the Mall this holiday season.

“This is our second year hosting the pop-up contest and it’s always exciting to see all of the different ideas for the space," said Coles Doyle, marketing director for Hull Property Group, which represents the mall.

"We received so many great applications from businesses and entrepreneurs here in the Auburn area making it very difficult to choose just one winner. "We are thrilled to work with Crowned Boutique and were inspired by their passion and vision for their growing business," Doyle said. "We can’t wait for the community to visit their shop in the Mall and support this wonderful local business this holiday season.” .

Cara Hathcock began Crowned Boutique in 2018 online and earlier this year opened a storefront in downtown Opelika. The boutique offers women’s apparel and accessories along with personalized gifts and home décor.

“We are honored to be chosen as Auburn’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop for this holiday season," Hathcock said. "We can’t wait to bring you a great selection of clothing and gifts for the holidays.

"We are excited to be a part of the community and continuing to grow with Auburn and Opelika."

Crowned Boutique’s pop-up shop will open in November and join The Maker and Merchant as another new local addition to the Auburn Mall.

This information was provided by the Hull Property Group.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commerce

Miller: Shred Day slated for next month

  • Updated

On Saturday, Oct. 3, Keep Opelika Beautiful will host the biannual Opelika Recycle & Shred Day. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. a…

Commerce

Fuller: A bag of Bugles and a Coke

  • Updated

On the way to a comedy show at a college in Georgia the other night, I stopped for some gas, snacks and drinks.

Commerce

Miller: Shred Day slated for next month

  • Updated

On Saturday, Oct. 3, Keep Opelika Beautiful will host the biannual Opelika Recycle & Shred Day. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert