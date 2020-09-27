Auburn Mall announces next pop-up shop winner

The Auburn Mall announced Friday the results of its search for Auburn’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop and named Crowned Boutique of Opelika as the winner to receive a six-week pop-up shop in the Mall this holiday season.

“This is our second year hosting the pop-up contest and it’s always exciting to see all of the different ideas for the space," said Coles Doyle, marketing director for Hull Property Group, which represents the mall.

"We received so many great applications from businesses and entrepreneurs here in the Auburn area making it very difficult to choose just one winner. "We are thrilled to work with Crowned Boutique and were inspired by their passion and vision for their growing business," Doyle said. "We can’t wait for the community to visit their shop in the Mall and support this wonderful local business this holiday season.” .

Cara Hathcock began Crowned Boutique in 2018 online and earlier this year opened a storefront in downtown Opelika. The boutique offers women’s apparel and accessories along with personalized gifts and home décor.

“We are honored to be chosen as Auburn’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop for this holiday season," Hathcock said. "We can’t wait to bring you a great selection of clothing and gifts for the holidays.